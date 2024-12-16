Operation Blessing Brings Hope and Holiday Cheer to Hurricane Helene Survivors

Months after Hurricane Helene ravaged the Appalachian Foothills, Operation Blessing is turning devastation into restoration. This Christmas season, the organization is bringing hope and rebuilding lives by clearing storm debris and partnering with faith-based ministries to build 175 homes through 'Operation Christmas.'

Operation Blessing International has been leading disaster relief in Western North Carolina since late September when Hurricane Helene tore through the area. Their dedicated team and volunteers like retired truck driver Billy Abbate from upstate New York have played a vital role in the recovery effort.

"I traveled 15 hours, brought all of my equipment, and my trailer," Abbate shared.

Moved by the devastation he saw on television, Abbate chose to serve in multiple locations. "Over there in Boone – those folks have nothing, and it just broke my heart," Abbate said.

Given the scope of the disaster, Operation Blessing is transitioning into long-term recovery efforts.

"We've been evolving this disaster response – from emergency and urgency to setting up this two-year camp to serve the community in Western North Carolina," said Diego Traverso, Director of International Disaster Relief for Operation Blessing.

The organization plans to build 175 homes, partnering with local churches and ministries like World Vision and Youth With A Mission. They also provide hundreds of meals daily and distribute tools and generators as part of their rebuilding efforts.

For families like the Thomases, the impact is deeply personal. Hurricane Helene flooded their home with seven feet of water, destroying their workshop, tools, and high-quality wood—essential for their custom woodworking business. Operation Blessing stepped in to replace their tools, restore clean water to their home, and give them a chance to rebuild their livelihood.

"Looking around at all this—yes, the devastation is ugly—but this is good," said Matthew Thomas, reflecting on the community spirit and support. "The sense of connection, the new people we've met—it's incredible."

As winter sets in, Operation Blessing and its partners are bringing warmth—one meal, hug, and house at a time. Even for families without a Christmas tree this year, the spirit of the season shines through acts of love and service.

"That's what we're called to do: to love and serve people," said Daniel Castro with Operation Blessing. "We want to be the hands and feet of Jesus to those who need support."