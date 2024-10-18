Museum of the Bible Hosts National Prayer Altar: 'America's Future Is at Stake'

The Museum of the Bible will host the National Prayer Altar on Thursday, October 24th.

The event is designed to unite believers in prayer and renew their faith in the Holy Spirit's power to change the spiritual atmosphere in our nation.

Pastor James Ward Jr. of Insight Church near Chicago is heading it up. He says he is on a mission to unite the church and heal the land.

"America's future is at stake. As responsible believers and citizens, we must consider the world that our children and grandchildren will inherit. At this moment, God's people must come together and pray like never before to preserve our nation, to resist the forces of evil, and see Americans turn to God," Ward said.

Ward says the vision for the National Prayer Altar is not just another prayer meeting – but rather "a call" to gather.

"I believe this is a time God is calling on us to gather – not just to pray in a disconnected way but for God's people to come and stand in covenanted position before the Lord and with each other and that's the heart of National Prayer Altar," he explained.

Ward says God still moves when his people unite and intercede on behalf of a nation.

