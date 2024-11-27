Multiple Trump Cabinet Nominees Brutally Targeted with 'Bomb Threats' and 'Swatting Attacks'

The Trump-Vance transition team is reporting that several of President-elect Trump's choices to help lead the country have been brutally targeted and threatened over the past 24 hours.

"Last night and this morning, several of President Trump's Cabinet nominees and Administration appointees were targeted in violent, unAmerican threats to their lives and those who live with them. These attacks ranged from bomb threats to 'swatting.' In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action," Trump-Vance Transition Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

A swatting attack involves a perpetrator issuing a fake call to emergency services that results in large numbers of armed police officers being dispatched to a target's address. It's intended to harass and terrify the victim.

Among those targeted were New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Trump’s pick to serve as the next ambassador to the United Nations; Matt Gaetz, Trump’s initial pick to serve as attorney general who has withdrawn from consideration; and former New York Rep. Lee Zeldin, who has been tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Zeldin said in a social media post that he and his family had been threatened. “A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” he wrote on X.

A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message. My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift… — Lee Zeldin (@LeeMZeldin) November 27, 2024

Susie Wiles, Trump's incoming chief of staff, and Pam Bondi, the former Florida attorney general whom Trump has chosen as Gaetz's replacement, were also targeted, according to a law enforcement official.

The FBI said it was “aware of numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents targeting incoming administration nominees and appointees" and was investigating.

The dangerous threats follow a political campaign marked by disturbing violence including the near assassination of former President Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a second assassination attempt in Florida that was narrowly prevented.

This year, there was not just one but TWO assassination attempts on President Trump. Now some of his Cabinet nominees and their families are facing bomb threats.



This is dangerous and unhinged. It is not who we are in America.



Joe Biden and all Democrat leaders have an… https://t.co/0xZztX4DQo — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) November 27, 2024

"President Trump and the Transition are focused on doing the work of uniting our nation by ensuring a safe and prosperous future. With President Trump as our example, dangerous acts of intimidation and violence will not deter us," Leavitt said.

