'The Motive Was a Combination of Factors': What We've Learned About the Christian School Shooter

The community of Madison, WI is wrestling with anguish in the aftermath of the shooting that killed two people and wounded six others at a Christian school Monday.

Grieving residents gathered at the state capitol Tuesday night to mourn and to pray for those affected by the tragedy.

"I'm here because this is such a huge loss for our community and it's just happening too often," said Laurie Tomasini, a local educator.

Pain and sorrow brought residents together as some called for families, children, and school staff to form deeper connections during a candlelight vigil.

"What I plead to you tonight is that we find a new way, a deeper way, a more meaningful way to connect with our community," said one resident. "Children to children, children to staff, families to families. We need to connect like we are tonight each and every day."

Gospel songs were sung as tears flowed from the eyes of those who attended the event.

For three years, one man has been taking crosses to communities that suffer gun violence in schools.

"God spoke to me to build a cross. I didn't know why," the unnamed man said. "We had a school shooting in Oxford, Michigan almost exactly three years ago at a high school. I took the cross to a vigil there and after that vigil I knew that the cross wasn't just for Michigan it was for everyone across the country. It's a message of healing and hope and love for one another."



A supporter signs a cross during a candlelight vigil Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, outside the Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis., following a shooting at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, Dec. 16. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Naomi Allen, a student at Abundant Life Christian School, recalled the horror of what happened.

"Most of us were crying," explained Allen. "We joined to the corner. We just hunkered down there. Our teacher, she was talking to us very quietly, of course like whispering. It felt like we were there, like forever."

Police are trying to find out what drove 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow to bring a gun to the private Christian school and open fire during study hall. A teacher and fellow student were killed in the attack. Six others were injured, including two who have life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have been searching the shooter's home for a motive including possible bullying.

"It appears the motive was a combination of factors," said Chief Shon Barnes of the Madison Police Department. "Again we cannot share that information at this time because we do not want to jeopardize the investigation."

A report from the Washington Post cites a "troubled home life" with court records showing the parents married and divorced several times and that the girl had been enrolled in therapy.

The shooter's parents are said to be cooperating with the investigation. Meanwhile, police are also going through online accounts and working to verify whether a so-called manifesto belongs to the shooter.

