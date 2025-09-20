kirk-signorelli.png
Mike Signorelli Gives Prophetic Warning After Charlie Kirk Assassination

Raj Nair
09-20-2025

Pastor Mike Signorelli, leader of V1 Church in New York City and a prominent conservative Christian voice, is speaking out following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

In a wide-ranging interview, Signorelli shared a prophetic message for the Church in response to what he described as a spiritual battle behind the tragedy.

“Right now there are the beginnings of a conversation that would make it seem as if this were about race. That this was about left versus right, white versus black,” Signorelli said. “But I truly believe that it’s up versus down.”

Signorelli urged Christians to remain steadfast in their faith during what he called “an evil moment” and warned against being drawn into divisive narratives.

Watch our FULL conversation with Pastor Signorelli here:

