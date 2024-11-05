A Matter of Life and Death: These 10 States Are Voting on Abortion Today

It's November 5th, also known as Election Day, and voters in 10 states will decide whether to establish a right to abortion in their state constitutions.

Putting these abortion measures on the ballot has become a trend since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade in 2022, placing the issue into the hands of each individual state to decide for themselves.

This will be the first Presidential election since that historic Supreme Court decision and both sides of the abortion debate are waiting to see how the increase in likely voters affects the outcome of these constitutional questions.

The states where abortion is on the ballot Tuesday are Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, South Dakota.

Nebraska is the only state with dueling initiatives, one calling for abortion access and another banning it after 12 weeks.

Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America State Policy Director Katie Glenn Daniel told CBN News Tuesday's election is a matter of life and death.

"This is extremely important that voters understand the stakes, not just for the tens of thousands of babies whose lives are at risk, but also for their moms, and for the taxpayers who don't want to fund elective abortions," she said.

Most of the ballot initiatives call for legalized abortion until fetal viability, the point during pregnancy when the baby can live outside the womb, which is about 24 weeks gestation.

If passed, some ballot initiatives would end up replacing current laws that outlaw or restrict abortion, such as in Missouri, which bans abortion during any phase of pregnancy.

Missourians on both sides of the issue are trying to persuade voters, such as Saba Deutschmann, with Missourians For Constitutional Freedom, who's canvassing neighborhoods trying to get people to cast their ballot in favor of the initiative.

"These conversations are the most important part of our campaign efforts," she said. "Going to doors allows us to talk to people who either haven't heard about the total abortion ban or are unaware of the amendment trying to restore abortion rights."

Pro-Life groups are also out in force in Missouri, praying and campaigning, denouncing the ballot initiative. For example, Annie Fowler with 40 Days For Life takes issue with abortion being labeled as "health care."

"What is health care? Does it include terminating lives in utero? Does it? No, I don't think so," she said.

Florida, home to former President Donald Trump, currently has a ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy when the unborn person's unique heartbeat is detectable. It is the most populous state considering a ballot initiative calling for more abortion access. Trump says he plans to vote no on the measure, as does NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy.

"I happen to believe that these babies in the womb are lives," Dungy said, "And I know everybody doesn't believe that, but I happen to believe it. My Bible tells me that they are."

Meanwhile, some people trying to get the measure passed are going door-to-door, such as Alex Berrios, with Mi Vecino, an organization targeting Latinos.

"The Latino community and the issues that drive us are complex and they're diverse, just like we are," he said.

Abortion is currently legal up to fetal viability in Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New York, and Colorado. If the ballot initiatives pass in these states, the laws would be formally enshrined, preventing legislatures from undoing them. However, Pro-Life groups are trying to make sure that doesn't happen.

"We are directly on the ground. We will touch 4 million voters at the door, as well as reaching millions of voters through digital ads and television ads," Daniel said. "Just getting to the millions of persuadable voters, some of whom don't always turn out, and make sure every pro-lifer in America is turning out to vote and that they're voting their values."

People motivated to vote on the abortion issue will also be helping to decide other key issues, like the presidency or the balance of power in Congress. For example, two key presidential battleground states, Arizona and Nevada, are also considering abortion. So is Montana, where Democrat incumbent Senator Jon Tester is in a close race and emphasizing his support for the measure.

So while some Americans who don't normally vote may do so because they feel strongly about abortion, they might also tip the scale in other races.

