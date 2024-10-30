Missouri and 9 More States to Vote on Controversial Abortion Amendments to Undo Pro-Life Protections

Linda McKnight of Webb City has already made up her mind that she is voting "no" on the upcoming initiative that, if passed, would lift Missouri's abortion ban.

"I was really surprised—I guess I should not have been—but I was very surprised and very disappointed we are going down that road again," said McKnight.

Since the Supreme Court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, nearly two dozen states have implemented bans or restrictions on abortion. Missouri is now one of ten states where voters will decide whether to reverse course.

"It's important for us to realize here in the state of Missouri that Amendment 3 is the most extreme abortion law that would be on the books in the entire nation. More extreme than California, more extreme than New York or Illinois," said Brian Westbrook from Coalition Life.

Opponents of the amendment argue that it goes far beyond merely expanding access to abortion. "It also brings sex change operations for minors without their parents' knowledge or consent," Westbrook added. "It removes all malpractice protections, it removes all zoning, all licensing, all taxation, and it also removes all mandatory reporting."

Missouri State Senator Rick Brattin expressed concerns over the potential impact on minors, particularly in cases of abuse. "Imagine with sex trafficking at the levels they are, now you give this unfettered capability of abortion without parental consent… sex traffickers and rapists would absolutely love to have something like that in this state," Brattin warned.

Pro-life advocates have been going door to door, explaining the full scope of Amendment 3 to voters. "People don't realize everything that is in it, and they appreciate the information," said Missouri pro-life advocate Amanda Whiley.

Brattin further cautioned against oversimplified campaign slogans that may mislead voters. "People see a crafty slogan and think they are going to help somebody out that was raped. And that is what they see and latch on to. No, no, no. This is above and beyond some sort of exception."

Similar to other states, a "yes" vote in Missouri would permanently enshrine abortion rights in the state's constitution, allowing the procedure to be performed up until birth.

"Constitutional amendments can't be modified or changed or debated, and I think it's important to realize, at least here in Missouri, that it removes all protection for all reproductive health," Westbrook added.

Pro-life advocates and legislators predict a significant increase in abortion rates if voters in Missouri and other states overturn bans via ballot initiatives.

"This is it! If we can't protect life, a fundamental right that's enshrined in the Declaration—that's given by God Himself—if we can't get this right, what can we get right?" Brattin concluded.

Other states that will be voting on ballot measures that could undermine pro-life protections for preborn humans include Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New York, and South Dakota.