Massive Winter Storm Slams DC as Congress Set to Certify Trump's Presidential Win

The first major winter storm of the year is dumping historic amounts of snow and ice across multiple states from the central U.S. to the mid-Atlantic.

Kansas and Missouri faced blizzard conditions with Kansas City, Missouri getting 11 inches, the fourth highest one day snowfall total on record.

On I-70 in eastern Illinois, cars and trucks slid off the road into a multi-vehicle pile-up.

More than 1,000 drivers were stranded in Missouri on Sunday alone and at least one person was killed in a weather-related crash.

Louisville, Kentucky got over seven inches of snow, breaking the old single-day record set in 1910.

In Cincinnati, vehicles were stranded for more than seven hours on I-71 after several semi-trucks got stuck in the snow.

The storm also brought damaging winds to the deep south with tornado warnings yesterday in Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

After the snow, arctic air is forecast to move into much of the east.

Washington, D.C. could see up to a foot of snow, the most in 9 years. Federal offices will be closed today.

However, before the storm hit, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson told Fox News bad weather would not delay Congress's certification of Donald Trump's election victory.

"Because as you know, the Electoral Count Act requires this on January 6th at 1:00 PM, so whether we're in a blizzard or not, we are going to be in that chamber making sure this gets done," Johnson said.

Lawmakers will gather at noon today under tight security to prevent any disruptions like what happened in 2020.

Even if the blizzard prevents some members from voting, the House doesn't need full attendance to count the votes.