'Life-Threatening Cold' and Snow Move East as Storms Kill at Least 11

High winds, heavy rains, and floods took at least eleven lives in the U.S. over the weekend.

More than six inches of rain fell on parts of Kentucky and Tennessee, putting nearly the entire state of Kentucky under flood warnings. Governor Andy Beshear said there have been over a thousand rescues. Beshear called it "One of the most serious weather events we've dealt with in at least a decade."

Nine died in Kentucky, including a mother and seven-year-old child.

Across the state, drivers were trapped in submerged cars. Tow truck operator Roger Cross said, "You can't tell that it's that deep of water, it looks like an inch. And then next thing you know you're in two or three feet of water."

The storm also brought heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South. One person died in Atlanta after a tree fell on their home.

In Florence, Mississippi, Jimmy Armour described the moment a large tree crashed through his grandparent's roof.

"We were all sitting here in the living room, the rain started, then it almost sounded like a freight train coming through," Armour said.

In Philadelphia, a woman died after a tree fell on her car.

Meanwhile, the last of three snow storms that moved across the country last week dumped as much as six inches on parts of Massachusetts.

The severe weather caused nearly 10,000 flight delays and more than 1,800 cancellations yesterday.

And as the storm moves out, dangerous, bitter cold is moving in.

The National Weather Service is warning of "life-threatening cold" in the Plains, Rockies, and Midwest into Tuesday, with temperatures predicted to dip as low as 45 degrees below zero in northern Montana, with snow and freezing rain coming to the east Wednesday and Thursday.