LAPD Chaplain Reveals Divine Moments Amid Wildfire Destruction: 'God, if You're Real, Show Me'

As firefighters battle the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, one police chaplain is offering comfort and spiritual support to those devastated by the flames. In the midst of this unpredictable devastation, Chaplain Steve Wilburn of the Los Angeles Police Department is bringing hope to survivors and first responders alike.

Destruction Strikes All Walks of Life

The wildfires have left neighborhoods in ruins, with entire homes and communities wiped out. For Chaplain Wilburn, the destruction is a powerful equalizer.

"This is an affluent neighborhood, but these people probably wouldn't have given me the time of day a week ago," he shared. "But today, when this happened, everyone is open. 'Can I pray for you?' 'Yeah. Yes, please.'"

Wilburn's role is to minister, comfort, and stand with those who are hurting. With more than 38,000 acres already destroyed in Los Angeles County, he is finding ample opportunity to fulfill this calling.

"In Psalms 46, it says, 'Though the mountains slip into the heart of the sea'—and that is something catastrophic," he reflected. "I was telling people, 'This is catastrophic, you don't have to fear in the midst of the most catastrophic thing that happens, but that we could lean on Him and He can be our refuge.'"

The Emotional Toll on Survivors

Whether offering an encouraging word, a prayer, or a quick hug, Wilburn has been driving through the hardest-hit areas since last week. One moment that stands out to him is when he met a homeowner who was struggling with survivor's guilt. "She said, 'Why is my home still standing?' I said, 'Why can't I, along with the Lord, Jesus, say thank you, God for saving my home?'"

The Impact on First Responders

Wilburn isn't the only one feeling the emotional toll. Firefighters are deeply affected by the scenes of loss they witness.

"We were on a street the other day and there were four or five houses that we were working really hard to save," said Capt. Steve Mayer of the Sacramento Fire Department. "And you go in the backyard and you see children's toys. How do you not become emotionally attached to that, you know?"

Finding Life Amidst Despair

In the face of such overwhelming loss, Wilburn sees opportunities to minister. "People wonder, 'Is there eternal life?' Well, how about life during life?" he asked. "And God wants to do that; He wants to breathe life back into life. And it takes sometimes devastation to allow us to see how much we need the Lord."

Wilburn carries a list of people he has met during his patrols—each one a prayer request. One of the people he met was a woman who was in despair after losing her home. "She said, 'I was just saying, 'God, if You're real, show me that You're real,'" Wilburn recalled. "We pull up seconds later, and we were able to pray with her."

The Role of Operation Blessing

As Wilburn continues his patrols, he emphasizes the importance of organizations like Operation Blessing in meeting the immediate needs of survivors.

"The physical need being met at that moment is what opens the door for the spiritual need," he said. "When you meet someone right where they're at with their need, then it's opened up for the opportunity to minister to them and tell them how much God loves them and cares about them."

