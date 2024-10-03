'I'm With Team Jesus': Texas Couple Installs Large Cross on Front Lawn — and It's Far More Than Mere Decoration

A Texas couple on a mission for Jesus is inspiring people “one prayer at a time.”

Bernie and Dee Ann Tackitt of Lubbock, Texas, have transformed their entire yard into a respite for those seeking the Lord, with Bernie adding a large cross to his property last year.

But that cross is not just for decoration; it’s a place where community members are invited to post their written prayers to the Lord.

Bernie told KCBD-TV he came up with the idea last year.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to make a cross because I want everybody to know I’m — at this point in humanity, I’m going, ‘We need to pick a team,'” he said. “And I want everybody [to] know I’m with team Jesus.”

The cross has picked up coverage in local media, as people use it to post their requests to God. And Dee Ann, known for praying with strangers at the store and wherever else she goes, said there’s also a special bench at the home where people are welcome to sit and engage the Lord.

“If you need to just sit down, have some quiet time with the Lord, come sit on my bench, talk to the Lord,” she told KCBD-TV. “Put that prayer on that cross and you know what, your prayer will be covered every day.”

The Tackitts have always been Christians, but their journeys intensified a few years ago, when they were baptized. Since then, they’ve upped the ante on engaging people with the Gospel — so much so that Dee Ann said the couple “have dedicated our home as the house of prayer for the nations.”

The husband and wife are clearly living out their calling. In addition to the Bible bench and cross, there’s a prayer porch, and the pool has been used for baptisms.

Read more about the couple here.

