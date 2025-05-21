Iconic Bible Teacher Kay Arthur Dies at 91: 'A Life Well Lived'

Kay Arthur, a world-renowned Christian author, Bible teacher, and Precept cofounder, died Tuesday at the age of 91.

"Over the past 55 years, that small outreach has grown into an international ministry discipling millions through Scripture," Precept wrote on social media. "Through television, radio, writing, and speaking, God has used Kay to transform millions of lives across the world. Including ours."

The late author wrote hundreds of books and bible studies that have impacted millions.

"When you know what God says, what He means, and how to put His truths into practice, you will be equipped for every circumstance of life," she often said.

Arthur's conversion to Christ came after suffering a divorce from her first husband, Tom Goetz, at 29 years old, Crosswalk reports.

She described that time as "a period of great personal hardship that the Lord later mended and used to prepare her for ministry."

The Precept co-founder then attended Tennessee Temple University in Chattanooga, where she met missionary Jack Arthur. The two married and then served as missionaries in Mexico.

The couple later returned to the states with their new baby, David, and began having BIble studies in their home.

That evolved into Precept, a biblical resources ministry serving nearly 190 countries in over 100 languages.

Arthur then developed Precepts for Life, a syndicated Bible study tool that impacted over 75 million families.

She hosted the show from 1991-2019 and garnered numerous accolades, including winning Best Television Teaching Program–twice.

Additionally, Arthur was a four-time Evangelical Christian Publishers Association Gold Medallion Award-winning author, and she received the National Religious Broadcasters Hall of Fame Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award.

In 2020, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, but continued her work with Precept until her death.

"We are so grateful for Kay's gifts and her obedience to God's call on her life. Her heart for God's gospel is reflected in the mission of her ministry to this day: engaging people in a relationship with God through knowing His Word," Precept USA posted on social media.

"She will be dearly missed, but we rejoice knowing that she is whole and made new in the presence of her Maker," the post added.

Hundreds of tributes have poured in online.

Actress and author Priscilla Shirer honored the Bible teacher on Instagram, writing, "Thank you for everything Ms. Kay. Welcome Home."



Evangelist Greg Laurie wrote, "Kay lived a godly life. She loved to study the Bible—and even more than that, she loved encouraging others to study it too. She was a real gem—gracious, wise, and deeply committed to the truth of God's Word.

"She will be missed," he added.

Renowned Christian author Lee Strobel wrote," The incomparable Kay Arthur graduated into glory today. A life well lived!"

Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, says his life was impacted by Arthur's ministry.

Kay Arthur's love for the word of God has been an inspiration. She was a great encouragement to me personally, especially in my early days at FRC. A true blessing to the body of Christ, she faithfully advanced the kingdom of God! pic.twitter.com/JgiMDqTBWr — Tony Perkins (@tperkins) May 21, 2025

"Kay Arthur's love for the Word of God has been an inspiration. She was a great encouragement to me personally, especially in my early days at FRC," he wrote. "A true blessing to the body of Christ, she faithfully advanced the kingdom of God!"

Arthur is survived by her three sons, nine grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Her husband, Jack, died in 2017.

Precept shared that her "hope and prayer was for every person to know God deeply," and she often quoted Daniel 11:32b: "…the people who know their God will display strength and take action."

