Hurricane Helene's Devastation in NC Called Catastrophic, Death Toll Still Rising

Volunteers helping in Asheville, NC (AP Photo/Mike Stewart) and rescue workers near Chimney Rock, NC (Pamlico County Special Operations via AP)

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the death toll is still rising with at least 130 lives lost so far across six states. The most devastated area is western North Carolina where hundreds are still missing.

"It was way worse than we expected. We were not preparing for an event like this," said Teall-Fleming, a resident of Asheville, NC.

Drone video captures the extent of the devastation in Asheville where many roads are impassable, isolating residents and complicating rescue efforts.

WATCH Our Report BELOW:

"We are dealing with a situation that is unlike anything anybody has ever seen in western North Carolina," said Gov. Roy Cooper.

More than 600 people reportedly are missing in Buncombe County, NC, where cell connections are down and travel near impossible.

"There are 92 rescue teams out working doing search and rescue right now," said Cooper.

Scores of residents lined up outside a local grocery store in Asheville to stock up on items, while in the distance, sounds of a city slowly trying to make a comeback can be heard.

As the community grapples with the aftermath, residents are coming together to support one another.

"We are hosting a potluck tonight," said Sommerville Johnston, another resident of Asheville. "Everybody bring your own bowl and spoons and we are sharing food."

Further east in Rutherford County, Lake Lure, the once-serene landscape has been transformed into a scene of destruction, with debris scattered throughout.

Trees that once stood tall along the banks have toppled, some uprooted entirely and floating in the lake.

Homes near the shoreline are surrounded by murky waters, their foundations barely visible, and debris is scattered across yards and streets.

Helene hit Florida's Gulf Coast last week as a Category 4 hurricane wreaking havoc through Georgia, the Carolinas, and Tennessee.

Many communities are reeling.

"I'd like to now ask for a moment of silence and prayer, if you would, for those who have died. Thank you," said former President Donald Trump.

On Monday, Trump and evangelist Franklin Graham, visited affected areas in Valdosta, GA, to raise awareness and support recovery efforts.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for coming and helping to to put a spotlight on this city, this state and this region that has lost so much," said Franklin Graham, president of the Christian humanitarian organization Samaritan's Purse.

President Biden is expected to visit North Carolina soon, promising emergency disaster funds for affected regions.

Meanwhile, National Guard members from at least 8 states have been deployed to North Carolina to help in the response and recovery effort.

Organizations like CBN's Operation Blessing are on the ground mobilizing resources. The aid group is staging out of Valdosta.

Operation Blessing has partnered with Anchor Faith Church in Valdosta, Georgia, to help Hurricane Helene #disastervictims.

If you’re interested in #volunteering with Operation Blessing during this devastating disaster season, please visit https://t.co/IKYzGcs53U. pic.twitter.com/psPxnGXH50 — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) October 1, 2024

OB is partnering with Valdosta's Anchor Faith Church to send volunteers into affected neighborhoods to help with cleanup efforts and prepare hot meals for residents.

In Forest City, NC, Operation Blessing turned a parking lot into a distribution site, delivering hygiene kits, water, emergency meal kits and food boxes that can feed a family for three days.

"These will go to families who've been without power for days and we get to come alongside them as the Body of Christ and provide for them at a local school that has been turned into a shelter," said Operation Blessing's Benjamin Brittain on an Instagram reel.

*** CLICK HERE to partner with Operation Blessing

For the first time, Operation Blessing's international and U.S. disaster relief teams are joining forces to help disaster victims.

"We are coming together as a unified team bringing help, hope and healing to the very communities that have empowered us in the past to make a global impact," said Daniel Castro with Operation Blessing International.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***