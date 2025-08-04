Hundreds of Christians Rally to Pray Across Tennessee: 'Our Hope Is in Jesus Alone'

Hundreds of Christians from various denominations in Tennessee gathered together to pray and seek God, believing for a move by His Spirit that will ultimately "transform" families, cities, the Volunteer State, and the nation.​

A 30-day prayer and fasting initiative, called Pray4TN, launched on July 1 and concluded over the weekend on August 2nd. Organizers told CBN News in an emailed statement that while similar events have been held before, this year's timing was critical.

"It's a time at the beginning of the TN government's fiscal year when we focus on praying for our government leaders, humbling ourselves and repenting for our shortcomings, standing in the gap and repenting for the evils in our state, and repenting of our own personal sins. We want Jesus to be honored in Tennessee as the Volunteer State that is #LeadingtheWay," wrote Barbi Franklin, Pray4TN State Facilitator.

As CBN News reported, State Rep. Monty Fritts (R) took steps last year to spearhead a resolution that would officially make the month of July a month to pray, fast and repent.

HJR0051 was signed in May by Gov. Bill Lee, designating the period of July 1, 2025, through July 31, 2025, as a time of prayer and fasting in Tennessee, seeking God's hand of mercy and healing on the state.

Organizers say that with the signing of the resolution, they believe it placed an "unprecedented, annual call for those 'physically able and spiritually inclined' to join in the effort."

"Tennessee faces urgent challenges: deadly drugs in our smallest towns, broken families, rising crime, and more that make the need for hope and healing essential. But no law or politician can offer this, and without repentance, there is no Revival. Our hope is in Jesus alone," reads a statement on their website.

Fritts told CBN News last year he backed the resolution because he was frustrated by many issues in the state, including violent crime, human trafficking, drug addiction, and government corruption.

"There are things we can do with those, but it's not legislative solely. And there's nearly not a budgetary solution to many of those things 'cause they're spiritual problems," Fritts explained.

GOP State Senator Mark Pody helped move a different version of the resolution last year and pushed the new measure along with a number of cosponsors.

"We want to invite God back to Tennessee," Pody said in an interview with CBN News. "We want to be as public as we can to say Jesus Christ is Lord. We even wrote that in the resolution."

More than 250 county leaders took part in facilitating the event, Franklin said.

By the end of July, prayer had taken place at all 95 courthouses in the state, organizers noted on their Facebook page.

Rev. Dr. Robbie Dale Glover gathered with a group at Hamblen County Courthouse and told the Citizen Tribune she traveled all the way from Israel to moderate the prayer gathering.

"We're here to unite as the body of Christ and to go before the throne, availing Him as Creator of all," Glover said. "To touch the very heart of The Father and the hem of His garment to heal this land. We want to walk in His will and His ways."