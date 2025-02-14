'Help Them Feel Remembered': Justwhiti and Husband Deangelo's Prayer for Singles

Christian comedian Whitney Moss also known as Justwhiti once hosted a podcast for singles which included skits about the struggles of living as a Christian single. At first, she wasn't getting many views. That is until she posted a video of her praying for her future husband. It was a moment Whitney said resonated with what she calls her tribe.

"I had women in the comments like, 'Oh I feel the same way. Where's my husband at? I need to be wifeable,'" she explained in an interview on CBN's Prayerlink. "And I was like, 'this is so easy. I pray for my future husband all the time. So just throw some jokes in there and it really started to catapult my platform."

Whitney's platform now includes nearly one-million followers on Instagram. Those who tune in can relate to her skits that incorporate biblical humor with Christian dating.

Little did she know that her future husband would also be watching.

Deangelo Moss had a successful company but was also in pursuit of what God had for him in a wife. When he came across Whitney's page on Instagram, he reached out to her.

"I found her online and I shot my shot so to speak," Deangelo explained during the interview on Prayerlink. "Didn't get much response at first but I was persistent. And eventually I was able to get her attention."

After several refusals, Whitney gave Deangelo a chance. And after dating for a little over a year, they tied the knot in October of 2024.

While Whitney may no longer be single, she has made a commitment to continue her ministry to singles through a community called Singlehood and SISTERHOOD.

"What I learned in singleness is I needed my sisters," she explained. "I needed support. The times your tone feels like a broken record. You want to hope but it hurts. You know hope deferred makes the heart sick. Or you just want to vent how you feel. And my sisters really carried me."

"The Lord just put it on my heart where women can feel seen," Whitney added. "I could bring tools, and we meet weekly for life group on Zoom and everybody can talk and cry and just express. I'm excited for it."

The couple has also launched an outreach called The Dating Project.

"We want to help create environments where people can connect with one another for the purpose of building Kingdom relationships," Deangelo commented. "But then secondly we also want to educate people to help them understand some of the nuances of actually going about this dating process."

Meanwhile, this Valentine's Day Whitney and Deangelo are also praying for those who desire to find love.

"Keep them open and receptive for what you have for them Lord," Whitney said in a prayer she shared on Prayerlink. "That you have plans for us Lord and that you care about the details of our heart Lord, including marriage. I just ask that you help the singles feel assured in their faith and assured in your love for them even when they don't understand. Even when their heart literally aches. Lord, I ask that you help them to feel remembered."