Helene Leaves 'Heartbreaking' Devastation Across the South as Death Toll Passes 100

Flooding in Morganton, N.C. after torrential rain from Hurricane Helene left many area streets flooded, while also wiping out power lines and trees. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)

Hurricane Helene has caused catastrophic devastation throughout the South. At least 107 people are known to be dead and millions are without power in the wake of some of the worst flooding on record. The flash floods took dozens of lives in western North Carolina and stranded hundreds more.

Rescue crews continue to search for the missing as other relief efforts are underway and CBN's Operation Blessing is delivering help and hope in areas of Georgia and North Carolina.

*** CLICK HERE to partner with Operation Blessing

Helene made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane late Thursday night, slamming Florida's Big Bend region before continuing her march north, bringing unprecedented rain and flooding.

In the mountains of North Carolina, as much as 30 inches of rain fell. "It's heartbreaking because, along this river, we have a lot of wonderful stores, we're going to be cleaning up a long time," Asheville resident Mario Moraga said.

Asheville was largely cut off by washed out roads, a lack of power and no cellphone service. The city's water system was severely damaged as well. Officials are working to get residents the help they need. "My staff has been making every request possible to the state for support, and we've been working with every single organization that has reached out. My promise to you is that we are very close," said Buncombe County Manager Avril Pinder.

An emotional Hurricane Helene update shot yesterday from our National Media Liaison, Hayley Henson‼️Flooding has not been this severe in Asheville, NC since 1916. But, Operation Blessing is there to help. https://t.co/0VNWBCEm2Z pic.twitter.com/hUUZUAvDs7 — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) September 30, 2024

FEMA's administrator Deanne Criswell told CBS News, they're still in active search and rescue mode throughout parts of North Carolina.

"I don't know that anyone could have been fully prepared for the amount of flooding and landslides they are experiencing right now but we have teams in there for several days, we're sending more search and rescue teams in there. Water is a big concern as well, we're sending bottled water in there but also the Army Corps of Engineers is doing assessments today to see what we can do to get those water systems back online," Criswell said.

President Biden issued disaster declarations for several states. "We've given them all the... everything that we have. We're on the ground with... ahead of time, so, we're working hard," he said.

Similar devastation in Tennessee where Governor Bill Lee toured some of the hardest hit areas on Saturday. Many buildings were destroyed, bridges and roadways crumbled.

CBN's Operation Blessing is on site in Valdosta, Georgia, working with Anchor Faith Church. "Being able to partner with Operation Blessing to serve our community with cleaning supplies, hygiene kits, food, prepping hot meals, being able to set up a base here at our church… it's just been exciting to be able to be a blessing to our community," said Pastor Mark Brady.

*** CLICK HERE to partner with Operation Blessing

The team also brought clean up equipment and a mobile kitchen to serve hot meals. They're also signing up volunteers and going into neighborhoods offering spiritual support while helping clean up the debris left by Helene. A team from Operation Blessing is also on the ground in North Carolina, beginning to assess needs and serving communities with food and other necessities.

We are on the ground in Georgia and North Carolina, ready to provide aid to those who need it most. The devastation from Hurricane Helene is overwhelming. Please be someone’s miracle today by donating at: https://t.co/q088292ptV. pic.twitter.com/9oMJwvXHL2 — Operation Blessing (@operationbless) September 29, 2024

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***