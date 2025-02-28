'The Great Communion Revival': Massive Event with 2 Miles of Tables from Capitol to Lincoln Memorial

In 2024, a gathering of believers with prophetic spiritual gifts – led by revivalist Lou Engle who co-founded of TheCall solemn assemblies – inspired women to prepare for a historic prayer meeting on the National Mall later that year. Eight months later on October 12, the biblical Day of Atonement, 350,000 women convened in Washington, D.C. for a first of its kind worship service.

That powerful day included communion – a remembrance of the shed blood and broken body of Jesus Christ. Now there are plans for another massive communion moment in 2025 as well.

With a theme from Isaiah 22:22 – "The key of the house of David I will lay on his shoulder; So he shall open, and no one shall shut; And he shall shut, and no one shall open" – a new plan has been unveiled for two miles of tables from the Capitol building to the Lincoln Memorial for what may be the largest communion celebration in the history of the nation on Oct. 12, 2025.

"We believe America is being brought to the table of the Lord," Engle announced after three days of biblical instruction, worship, prayer, and prophecy at the 222 Conference in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where leaders and people from across the nation gathered on Feb. 20-22.

Engle is calling it the Great Communion Revival – a meeting place for forgiveness and healing.

"I just think the Lord is bringing us to the table where all pain, division, and accusation is a test. It's where Jesus forgave 12 men who would all betray Him. He didn't even ask them to repent there. It was from the cross Jesus said, 'Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.' Jesus is bringing a message to the church: Forgiveness breaks the demonic powers," Engle said at 222 – a code for the "now" assignment of the Lord.

David Bradshaw is a spiritual son of Engle and the founder of a prayer and worship movement that drew 50,000 people and four million online in 2017. He said the idea for a communion table the length of The National Mall was inspired by spiritual and prophetic dreams among people, including Bradshaw's wife, who have consistently prayed for an end to abortion and for integrity in our nation's elections.

"The presence of Jesus manifested in our nation's capital, the gospel, and the blood of the Lamb are the only hopes for our nation," said Bradshaw, who founded the Awaken The Dawn prayer and worship movement and authored a book with that name as well.

Bradshaw partnered with TheCall RISE UP and Engle to bring 1,700 worship teams, thousands of musicians, and 58 tents to The Mall for three days. He envisions thousands of Gen Z and Alpha believers, along with worshippers, musicians and singers from all generations, focused on Jesus for three days, culminating with a celebration of the Lord's Supper on Oct. 12.

"If it weren't for Lou (Engle) in my life, I don't know if I would have had the courage to sign that permit application which, by the way, is pending for the whole National Mall," said Bradshaw.

He, like Engle, believes that during a national time of accusation and division, the Lord is saying, "I've greatly desired to have this meal with you," based on Luke 22:15.

"I wonder if right now we need a John 17 movement unto the outpouring of the Holy Spirit," Bradshaw said.

Matt Lockett, another prayer leader who spoke at the 222 Conference, shared with Bradshaw a prophetic dream in which the National Mall was filled with tables just like those envisioned for Communion America.

"The life prayer we continue to pray, 'Jesus, we plead your blood over my sins and the sins of my nation. God, end abortion and send revival to America' was partially answered when Roe v. Wade was overturned. It's time for the revival in America by the blood of Jesus with mass salvations and healings," said Bradshaw.

His wife had a dream a couple of weeks ago in which a friend and prayer leader, Jonathan Tremaine Thomas, walked into a gathering and, instead of speaking, Thomas started singing a song from the movie Prince of Egypt.

"It says, 'There will be miracles if you believe.' As he's singing it, my wife starts travailing uncontrollably in this dream," said Bradshaw.

He believes there might be a healing revival in the midst of communion. "I feel like we need to say, 'If you're sick, have terminal disease come to the table.'"

About 300 people who attended the 222 Conference, and others who watched by livestream from around the nations, joined Engle in praying for Bradshaw and Communion America.

"I know the challenge of mass mobilization," Engle said. "We pray that the hand of God will be upon David. We have a revival expectancy, praying that its sound fills D.C. and the nation, with the blood of Jesus releasing healing and miracles," he added.

Missiologist and international relations scholar Fred Markert, who mobilized prayer that resulted in a global harvest of mass salvations from 1990 to 2000, offered a sobering but optimistic forecast at the conference.

"I believe we have 18 to 24 months to see the beginnings of a revival that will save America. We've got a short period of time," said Markert.

He pointed out seven elements of true revival – repentance and turning to God is No. 1 on the list.

Beyond the others, the most important element for revival to spread is a genuine mission-sending movement.

"We need to send 200,000 new missionaries out of North America to the ends of the earth. If we do not see that happen, it won't be the kind of revival that will save our country," Markert said.

To that end, Markert is leading a new Youth With A Mission (YWAM) training center to equip gospel workers in reaching 42 percent of the world's population that has no missionary, Bible, or church.

Graced with a $6 million lodge in northwest Montana, Markert said the discipleship training school (DTS) will welcome high schoolers and college-aged youth, beginning June 9. The DTS also needs staff focused on training missionaries to go to a predominantly Muslim nation in the 10/40 Window.

"We need 30 staff for five locations in one of the most strategic Muslim countries that's open to the gospel, and they're friends of Israel," said Markert. For more information about the YWAM DTS, visit here: terranovaproject.org

Other speakers at 222 included Dean Briggs, Chris Berglund, Laura Allred, David Kim, Heather Johnston, Corey Russell, and worship leader Laura Hackett.