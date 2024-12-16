'This Generation Is Not Hopeless': As 40 Percent of Gen Z Feels Unlovable, Signs of Revival Emerge

This past summer, a Gallup survey found a surprising number of teenagers feel the pressure to be perfect all the time, leading to negative emotions. Young Life, a Christ-centered ministry that focuses on helping kids to know Jesus wanted to learn more in hopes of turning those feelings in a more positive direction through something called the Relate Project. The study aims to bridge the gap, offering a deeper understanding of Gen Z.

"Around 40 percent of young people don't know or don't believe that they're worthy of love," Dr. Arthur Satterwhite, Young Life Ministry Vice President told CBN News. "It's something that should burden us all."

For more than 80 years, Young Life has focused on the lives of kids in the U.S. and beyond building relationships through trust and sharing the good news of Christ.

Satterwhite helped conduct research for the project.

"As those who are called to come alongside young people, knowing who this generation is, where they are, what's their context, is a big part of us being able to go to them, build relationship, and earn the right to be heard," explained Satterwhite.

The study found that relationships and communication, not online but in person, are on the minds of this generation.

More than half communicate most often one-on-one with their closest friend. Another 20 percent talk through phone calls, Facetime, or WhatsApp. The remaining 25 percent tend to use texts, email, and direct messages to communicate with friends.

The research also found that friends and family are the primary sources of help for adolescents.

Mental Health Struggles

And for this young generation, 40 percent worry about their mental health.

When it comes to technology the study found that over 35 percent turn to social media when they feel anxious. Satterwhite sees it as an opportunity to reach out.

"The opportunity for us is not so much how do we get them off of it? It's how do we help them leverage it for positive aims? How can we equip them with a theology of technology that helps them to process, 'Where and how can this help me think and go deeper in my relationship with God?'" he said.

t is a goal that Stafford Craymer with Young Life in Virginia Beach, VA wants to dive into with young people.

"It can't just be verbal proclamation," said Craymer. "There's gotta be something tangible that kids can remember that they can hold onto, that they can touch, can relate to in their personal lives."

Combating Pandemic's Aftermath

The heart of Young Life involves connecting with kids via clubs and weekly Bible studies as this generation and their needs have changed post-COVID.

"I think kids are a little less innocent," said Young Life volunteer Casey Heron. "This crazy pandemic I think took away some of their innocence and kind of forced them to grow up a little bit too quick."

Satterwhite believes such challenges can be solved by the gospel through new strategies.

"This research is helping us understand what is the context that might inform what are today's methods. What are the new wineskins and what is then the new wine," Satterwhite commented.

It is a shift that other ministries such as InterVarsity and CRU are also considering as they review Young Life's findings.

"It's been fun to see these other organizations who are struggling with some of the same things with a similar heart for young people, wrestle with, 'Man, what are the implications for our ministry? How might we be more intentional about creating belonging for the young people that are calling our community home or being drawn to our community?'" Satterwhite described.

"I think that we have had to and have become people where we're constantly sharing our lives with these students," said Young Life Staffer Gabby Brubaker. "We are entering into the lives of kids day in and day out consistently."

Signs of Revival? GenZ Responding to Faith

And when it comes to faith, GenZ is responding positively.

"What we found was that faith as a framing story helps folks, especially young people, to contextualize what does belonging mean? 'Where do I fit in?' and what could that look like as we help them to know not just who they are but who they are and what they're called to. That's what we're seeing as a direct correlation to increased flourishing."

It is a flourishing that Young Life hopes to continue to shape.

"There are 60 kids showing up every Friday before school to go to Bible study," Heron said. "We started, there might've been 10 people and that was a big number for us. So, to have 60 and it's just continuing to grow again, I think these kids are really resonating with the purpose, the love, the consistency that Jesus gives and they're really grabbing hold to that."

"I know and have seen kids walk from death to life," said Young Life volunteer Natalie Browning. "They're not hopeless. This generation is not hopeless."

