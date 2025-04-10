FL Files Terrorism, Attempted Murder Charges Against Ryan Routh, Accused in Trump Assassination Plot

Florida's attorney general has filed additional charges against a man accused of plotting to assassinate President Trump in a foiled attempt at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course during the presidential campaign in September 2024.

Ryan Routh, already in federal custody, now faces state charges of attempted first-degree murder and terrorism, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Thursday. Routh is already under indictment for several federal crimes stemming from what prosecutors say was a politically motivated attempt on Trump's life.

“Attempting to take the life of a former president and a leading presidential candidate isn’t just an attack on one man, this was a political attack against our Republican form of government and our shares American values,” Uthmeier said.

Today, my office is officially charging Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.



Thanks to the leadership of @AGPamBondi and @FBIDirectorKash, we now have a federal government willing to work with the states to pursue justice. pic.twitter.com/HFuI2W4tdx — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 10, 2025

Uthmeier also accused the Biden administration of trying to “frustrate our efforts” and “block" his investigation before Trump returned to office in January. He praised new FBI Director Kash Patel and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi for being willing to “work together to pursue justice.”

Evidence of Planning and Motive

The assassination attempt unfolded while Trump was playing on his golf course in Florida. Secret Service agents spotted Routh hiding in the bushes along the periphery before Trump came into view. Prosecutors say Routh aimed a rifle at an agent, who returned fire. Routh dropped the weapon and fled the scene without firing, ultimately being arrested later. Trump was unharmed.

Prosecutors have revealed that substantial evidence points to premeditation. Routh allegedly surveilled the West Palm Beach golf course for several weeks, using his cellphone to log activity and positions. Authorities say he constructed a makeshift sniper's nest just outside the golf course's perimeter fence.

The Department of Justice also said that during a search of Routh's vehicle, investigators discovered a handwritten list of dates and locations of Trump's upcoming public appearances.

Perhaps most significantly, prosecutors disclosed that Routh left behind a handwritten letter detailing his intentions. The note, placed in a box at a friend's house and discovered after his arrest, reportedly shows that Routh feared he might fail to murder Trump, so he had encouraged others to continue the effort.

"This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, but I failed you," Routh reportedly wrote. "I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job."

Prosecutors say the letter also offered a big financial reward to anyone who could "complete the job."

Federal Prosecution Underway as Well

Routh faces a series of federal charges, including:

Attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate

Assaulting a federal officer

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime

Being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number

Political and Legal Tensions

Kristy Militello, Routh's lead attorney, has not commented on the new state charges. She previously requested and was granted more time to review extensive surveillance footage and data from Routh's 17 seized cellphones and other digital devices.

Shortly after Routh's arrest last September, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had signaled that the state would be pursuing charges outside the scope of federal jurisdiction. "We're going to ensure accountability," he said, pointing to Florida's capacity to prosecute terrorism and political violence under state law.

Routh's federal court date is scheduled for September 2025, while proceedings related to the new state charges are expected to begin in the coming months. If convicted on the most serious charge—attempted assassination—he could face life in prison.

