Famous Texas Art Exhibit Cadillac Ranch Repainted to Honor Charlie Kirk

Two visitors to Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas, spent the night before Charlie Kirk’s memorial service repainting 10 upturned sedans in the slain activist’s honor.

Cadillac Ranch is a landmark art exhibit along Route 66. Created in 1974, the installation consists of 10 Cadillac cars half-buried, nose-first in the ground. Overtime, the exhibit has turned into an interactive piece of art, where visitors are encouraged to add their own paint, markings, and graffiti to the cars.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

While the surfaces of the sedans are constantly changing, Cadillac Ranch announced over the weekend the tribute to Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10 during an outdoor event at Utah Valley University, will run until Sept. 28.

“This art project is a one week tribute to the life and memory of Charles James Kirk,” reads a statement at the site and on the exhibit’s social media. “It runs until Sept. 28. However, it is not finished. We as that, regardless of your political, religious, or personal views, that you respectfully add words of gratitude, unity, or prayers.”

It ended with, “‘Well done, good and faithful servant.’ Charles James Kirk, 1993-2025.”

Meanwhile, in Glendale, Arizona, more than 200,000 people descended on the State Farm Stadium, where a massive memorial service was held to honor the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder’s life and legacy.

Kirk’s Christian faith was front and center.

Vice President J.D. Vance said, “The evil murderer who took Charlie from us expected us to have a funeral today, and instead, my friends, we have had a revival in celebration of Charlie Kirk and of his Lord Jesus Christ.”

During his own speech, President Donald Trump added, “[W]hat was even more important to Charlie than politics and service was the choice he made in the fifth grade, which he called the most important decision of his life, to become a Christian and a follower of his savior Jesus Christ.”

Amid a series of Gospel presentations, the most powerful moment came when Kirk’s widow, Erika, tearfully celebrated her husband’s life and faith before telling the audience in the stadium — as well as the millions watching from afar — that she had forgiven the 22-year-old assassin who murdered Kirk.

“That man — that young man — I forgive him,” she said, tears streaming down her cheeks. “I forgive him because it’s what Christ did.”

You can watch the memorial service below: