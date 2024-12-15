Ex-Porn Star's Powerful Plea to People in Adult Film Industry to See the Truth

An ex-porn star is delivering a powerful message to people who might find themselves trapped in the adult film industry or in another similar situation in which they see no way out.

Bree Solstad, who has left pornography behind and embraced Christianity, told CBN News she wants people to see their true value in God.

“God doesn’t want you to be unhappy,” she said. “And God doesn’t want you to continue to either produce something just for a moment of lust or consume something for that same reason.”

Solstad continued, “You are made for more than this; you are a child of God.”

The Catholic convert said she believes God wants people to respect themselves and to recognize His love for them. She also offered to help anyone on a similar journey who needs advice or guidance.

“If you need any kind of assistance, by all means, please reach out,” she said, proceeding to highlight the damaging nature of pornogrphy. “And from the statistical point of view … this is going to damage you. It is already damaging you. The lifestyle that you’re leading, the things that you’re watching, consuming, things that you’re doing to yourself.”

Beyond that, Solstad said pornography is linked to sex trafficking and warned of the dangers associated with adult content, imploring people to think deeper about its impact.

Speaking specifically to content creators, she implored them to take an introspective look at how dangerous and problematic the content is to the culture.

“Think of all the different ways that it’s so detrimental to our world, our civilization, our society,” she said. “I know from experience that I’m much happier, I’m much more content now that I’ve stopped that.”

As CBN News previously reported, Solstad’s journey out of pornography has gone viral over the past year. Before entering the adult film industry, she said she lacked direction and was drinking a lot, living a reckless lifestyle, and engaging in promiscuity.

Her situation presented a perfect storm of sorts — one ripe for her to jump into such a diabolical industry.

Read more about her journey here.