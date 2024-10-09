'Don't Forget Them': Operation Blessing Brings Urgent Relief to Helene Survivors Still Without Water

SWANNANOA COUNTY – As Hurricane Helene tore through Western North Carolina, it left a trail of destruction in its wake, displacing families and cutting off access to clean water for thousands. Now, Operation Blessing is stepping in to provide critical relief. Teams from the nonprofit are on the ground in the foothills of Appalachia, offering shelter, food, and clean water to communities devastated by the storm.

In Swannanoa, one of the hardest-hit areas, homes have been reduced to rubble, forcing survivors like Joe Bryant to live in tents. "I never thought I'd be living in a tent, but here I am," Bryant said.

Stationed in Asheville, Operation Blessing's mobile command center is prioritizing clean water distribution, a critical need as nearly 100,000 people in the area remain without access to water, a crisis expected to last up to six weeks. The organization is providing clean water and thousands of hot meals at a local Home Depot while also deploying teams to deliver supplies to survivors. Temperatures are also expected to drop, and help is more urgent than ever.

*** CLICK HERE to Help the Victims of Hurricane Helene

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. I've seen disasters like this on TV my whole life, but I never thought I'd be living it," said Joe Bryant, standing outside a tent he now calls home.

Operation Blessing will continue assisting people like Joe in his neighborhood for weeks to come, providing generators, solar lights, and other essential items requested by those in need, all aimed at helping restore a sense of normalcy amid the devastation. Despite the challenging circumstances, the team finds strength in their mission.

"We find our peace in being the hands and feet of Jesus," said Bob Burke, Operation Blessing's Deployment Manager. "Even though we may see things that distract us, traumatize us a little bit, the actual ability to help other people and see the relief in their eyes as we address their needs, it's absolutely amazing."

Burke and his team believe their work in the region will continue long after media attention fades.

"There is a huge outpouring of support, a tremendous amount of supplies will arrive," said Burke. "In 3-6 weeks from now, these folks are still going to need some help, and I'm just praying that people don't forget them," Burke emphasized.

For Hayley Henson, a seasoned journalist and Operation Blessing's National Media Liaison, Asheville is more than just another disaster site, it's her home.

"These are the rivers we go out and fly fish in," said Henson. "These mountains are healing, they're beautiful. To see your own community hurting… it's heartbreaking."

Even though the work is tough, Operation Blessing remains committed to its heart-mission: restoring affected communities, one person at a time, through helping, serving, and praying.

If you would like to support Operation Blessing as it helps those hit hard by Hurricane Helene, you can call CBN at 1-800-700-7000 or click HERE to visit Operation Blessing's website.