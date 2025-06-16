DC Parade Sparks Patriotism and Protests as Trump Leads Army's 250th Celebration

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tanks rolled, helicopters roared, and thousands of troops marched through the nation's capital Saturday in a rare and controversial show of military force as the United States Army marked its 250th anniversary.

The spectacle drew large crowds to the National Mall, with military bands, historic battle reenactments, and units from every branch of the armed services on display. President Donald Trump, who long called for such a demonstration, spearheaded the event, which coincided with Flag Day and his 79th birthday.

"Our souls are filled with gratitude for every generation of warriors who have worn the uniform all the way back to the beginning," Trump said on Saturday.

Though not officially organized in the president's honor, the event closely reflected his vision for a large-scale military celebration in the heart of Washington.

Spectators along the route waved flags and cheered as tanks and Humvees rumbled past and helicopters streaked overhead.

"It makes me feel proud," said Avaline, a young spectator.

"I think it's great. I don't know why they don't do it every year," added Tim, a 30-year veteran who watched from the sidelines in uniform.

The last full-scale military parade in Washington occurred in 1991 to mark the end of the Gulf War. That event was widely seen as a unifying moment. On Friday, the tone was far more divided.

While some hailed the pageantry as inspiring, others condemned it as wasteful and politically charged.

"It's really cool to be out here together as a country," said Nicole, who has many family members who have served in the military. But another man standing near a protest barricade criticized the event, saying, "It looks like an armed city."

The event's $45 million price tag also drew sharp criticism from Democratic lawmakers.

"Forty-five million dollars for a parade, for God's sake?" said Democratic Senator Dick Durbin. "That money should be spent on medical care, defense, or research."

A recent Associated Press poll found that about six in ten Americans said the parade was not a good use of government funds.

Outside the celebration zone, more than 2,000 protests took place nationwide, led by the "No Kings" movement, accusing the Trump administration of authoritarian tendencies and objecting to the militarization of civic life.

While most demonstrations remained peaceful, tensions escalated in several cities. In Los Angeles and Atlanta, police used tear gas to disperse crowds. In Northern Virginia, a man drove a truck into a group of protestors, injuring one person. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Still, along the parade route in Washington, there was a stark contrast with moments of reflection and gratitude for the Army's 250 years of service.

"Celebrating the courage and bravery of each of our service members showing they fight for us, it's important to celebrate that," said Yanina, who attended with her military family.

