'Caught in a Hurricane of Grace': Nearly 700 Baptized at Texas Church During Sunday Service

A Texas church is celebrating how "God is changing lives in miraculous ways," after nearly 700 people were baptized and hundreds more responded to the Gospel message during a powerful Sunday service.

Josh Howerton, senior pastor at Lakepointe Church in Rockwall, Texas, recently reflected on what took place during a September 21 service where hundreds of people showed up to hear the Word of God.

"Never seen anything like today. Stairs filled with people with Bibles on their laps bc seats were full," he wrote on Facebook. "Almost SEVEN HUNDRED PEOPLE baptized this weekend at Lakepointe. Hundreds responding on the spot. The tide is turning."

Others chimed in on the post about the experience.

"Sitting on the steps of the sanctuary today and worshipping with my people was one of the best things ever. So incredibly powerful," Facebook user Mandy Hesker recounted.

"Praise Jesus!! Today, was incredible!! I cheered with tears in my eyes watching everyone get baptized," another person commented.

During Sunday's service, Howerton explained that more than 500 people signed up to participate in the multi-campus baptismal event.

But nearly 100 more made their way to the baptismal pools.

In an Instagram post, Lakepointe Church shared images from Sunday's baptism, writing, "Caught in a hurricane of grace! This weekend, 682 people were baptized across Lakepointe Church! Every number has a name. Every name has a story. And there is always room for ONE MORE to find freedom in Christ. God is changing lives in miraculous ways."

As CBN News has reported, faith leaders are reporting spiritual revival across different age groups, denominations, and backgrounds. And there has been a greater influx of people attending church since the assassination of conservative leader and Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Mike Signorelli, pastor of V1 Church in New York, told CBN News Digital that he recently witnessed record professions of faith when 533 people accepted Jesus as their Savior.

"It's still overwhelming to even think about it. … Five-hundred-and-thirty-three decisions for Christ of every age, (many) generations were represented, every race was represented," he told CBN News.

"Hearts are open," he added noting that the conversion took place in a part of New York where Protestants are a minority.

"I've just been crying for the last couple of days thinking about how God would take a national tragedy like this and turn it around and use it for mass salvations," Signorelli said.

The preacher says Kirk's death has increased an already growing interest in Christianity.

"That's why he went to college campuses and he fought a spiritual battle, preaching the Gospel," he said of Kirk. "His martyrdom now has sort of been like … throwing a match on gasoline. And what is the gasoline? The gasoline is the conditions that Generation Z were already in, and this is the spark for a massive fire, a fire of revival.