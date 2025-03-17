CA County Tells 'Church on the Beach' to Go Away - Nonreligious Groups Still Welcome

A Los Angeles County church that has been having services on a public beach for the last 18 years is now being told by city officials that they must worship Jesus elsewhere.

The American Center for Law and Justice (ACLJ) is taking action against Los Angeles County after the Department of Beaches and Harbors officials changed its policy to no longer give out yearly permits for religious activities.

For nearly two decades, King's Harbor Church has been faithfully serving its community by holding worship services or "Church on the Beach" at Redondo Beach with proper permits from Los Angeles County.

According to the ACLJ, 120 churchgoers gather every Sunday morning to worship for "Church on the Beach" adding that many attendees go to the church because "they have had difficult or negative experiences in traditional church buildings."

"The beach location isn't merely a preference – it's a crucial component of their ministry's outreach to those who might never step foot in a conventional church," explains Nathan Moelker, Associate Counsel for the ACLJ.



Additionally, leaders and members complied with regulations to meet. They did not obstruct traffic nor did they solicit to the public in any way. And in cases, when they are a large gathering at the beach where the church's presence might arguably cause any possible disruption, they relocate.

Last July, Church on the Beach became a 501(c)(3), and by September it had become officially a separate entity from King's Harbor Church, but still met with their support.

After the church's new status was finalized last October, a pastor contacted the county to have a permit reissued. But county officials said they would be changing their policy by the end of that month to prohibit the LA County Department of Beaches and Harbors from issuing yearly permits.

The church was "grandfathered" into the new policy, but under the new guidelines, the group was limited to only six religious activities per year.

However, none of these requirements applied to nonreligious groups gathering on the beach.

"Even more concerning, a county official told the pastor that churches 'don't need the beach' because they can 'meet in a building' – a statement that demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of both religious freedom and the specific ministry of Church on the Beach," Moelker shared.

Earlier this month, the ACLJ sent a demand letter to officials outlining the constitutional violations and demanding that L.A. County immediately cease its discriminatory treatment of Church on the Beach.

"The beach in question here is a public forum. It is a type of park, open to the public for general use and used regularly by the public for all manner of activities," the letter reads.

"It is unlawful for a public entity to treat religious groups differently or less favorably than non-religious groups with regard to the access of public forums. Accordingly, we demand that LA County immediately cease from discriminating against Church on the Beach for its religious activity, and instead immediately agree to allow the church to continue meeting pursuant to generally applicable L.A. County policy," it continues.

The ACLJ is giving Los Angeles County officials until March 20 to end the discriminatory policy and allow "Church on the Beach" to meet under the same rules as non-religious groups.

"When government officials try to relegate faith to the four walls of a building, they fundamentally misunderstand both our Constitution and the nature of religious liberty. For many in the Church on the Beach congregation, the outdoor setting itself is an integral part of their worship experience, especially for those who have had negative experiences in traditional churches," expressed Moelker.

"The ACLJ is committed to ensuring that the First Amendment rights of all Americans are protected, including the right to practice one's faith in public spaces. We will continue to fight for Church on the Beach and all believers who face discrimination from government officials," he continued.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***