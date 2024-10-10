'Brought Me to Tears': Operation Blessing's Gift of Clean Drinking Water a Game-Changer in NC

Clean water is now one of the most sought-after commodities in remote areas of Western North Carolina. Operation Blessing teams are taking to the air with a helicopter to reach isolated areas with water purification systems, solar lights, and emergency food packages.

In Fairview, North Carolina, Jess and Chris Jaeger face significant hurdles in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

"Just this morning we were talking about it will be months before we can, I don't know, take showers more regularly and have enough drinking water," remarked Jess Jaeger.

Their small town, nestled in the hills and dense forests southeast of Asheville, was one of the hardest-hit areas.

Roads in and out of Fairview remain impassable or destroyed, making it a huge challenge to get aid, especially clean water, to this area.

The couple's main source, a nearby creek, is contaminated with hazardous materials.

"Who knows what chemicals there are in there," said a worried Chris Jaeger, a resident of Fairview. "I mean, there's cans of paint thinners, there's cans of gas and diesel."

They had only 60 gallons of water on hand when raging waters swept through their community. "We were just planning on living off that for as long as we could which most people use like over 100 (gallons) in one shower," said Jess.

Operation Blessing literally flew in, using helicopters to deliver vital supplies, including a water filtration system capable of producing clean water.

OB teamed up with pilot Joe Hurston to reach the Jaegers and others trapped in some of these isolated communities.

"The scope and the depth of this destruction is staggering," said Hurston. "Everywhere you look, there are isolated areas, bridges gone, roads gone, houses gone."

Hurston has been flying into disaster areas around the world for over 40 years. This one hit especially close to home, as he lives less than two hours away and jumped into action immediately.

On this relief mission, he's carrying several 29-pound cases containing a machine that can produce up to 25 gallons of clean water an hour—enough for 1,000 people.

"We get this miracle machine dropped into our lap by God that can take sewer water and make it pure on less electricity than a light bulb," said Hurston who runs Air Mobile Ministries.

The filtration system, set up by the creek, quickly began producing fresh water.

"Hearing that we could reliably pull water from our creek again just kind of brought me to tears and made me really emotional," remarked Jess.

Jess's neighbor, Justin Hansen, is also thankful.

"The water filtration system is great," said Hansen as he watched Hurston operate the water system. "I think it will be fun to get that and get water to everyone around us."

Hansen pointed out that the creek, which once caused such devastation, is now a source of hope.

Just a few days earlier, they stood on the banks, watching in disbelief as the rising waters swept away their mother's home.

As many survivors remain without power and food, Operation Blessing continues to provide solar lights and emergency meal packages.

"People have been without power for many, many days now and have no clue when it's going to come back on, so these solar lights are going to allow them to be able to see at night," said Operation Blessing's Benjamin Brittain who accompanied Hurston on the helicopter supply drop.

While clean water and essential supplies bring hope and relief to families like the Jaegers, Operation Blessing teams also see an opportunity to highlight the power of community and compassion in times of crisis.

