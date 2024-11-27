Brace Yourself: Holiday Travelers Heading Out in Record Numbers, Millions to Face Wintry Weather

Airports and highways are expected to be jam-packed this Thanksgiving weekend. AAA predicts nearly 80 million Americans will travel more than 50 miles from home between the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after.

Most travelers will be making their journeys by car. Close to 72 million will hit the roads, which is about one million more than last year. Traditionally Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year.

Gas is about 20 cents a gallon cheaper this year compared to last. Currently, the nationwide average is $3.06.

Air fares, however, are more than four percent higher compared to last year. Despite that, air travel is set to break records.

"We are more aware of pricing," said New Jersey resident Joan Fischer as she and her husband arrived at Chicago's O'Hare airport, "But we have grandchildren in Chicago, so it didn't affect our plans. We're coming."

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen 18.3 million people this week at the nation's airports, which is more than six percent above last year.

"This is United's busiest Thanksgiving ever," said Jonathan Gooda, United Airlines Vice-President of Operations in Newark, New Jersey, "Both at Newark and across our systems."

The TSA reports an increase of solid food items such as cookies and breads passengers pack.

"People bring entire turkeys to the checkpoint," said TSA Public Affairs Manager Lorie Dankers. "So obviously, that was what they were assigned for the meal, and they're bringing it through. It is allowed."

A shortage of air traffic controllers caused flight delays in Newark on Tuesday. The FAA warns there could be more throughout the holiday week, adding more air traffic controllers have been hired, but are not fully trained yet.

Millions of travelers may encounter wintry weather. Forecasters predict the possibility of heavy snow in the Great Lakes region as well as in the Rocky Mountains. Wind chills as low as -40 degrees Fahrenheit may hit the Dakotas, and snow and rain is expected along the East Coast on Thanksgiving Day.

However, many say bad weather will not dampen their holiday joy.

"Family's more important than everything because family will always be there for you," said Colorado resident Sean Spainhower at the Denver airport. "So you know, you do what you have to do."

