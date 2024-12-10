Apostle Emanuele Cannistraci, Founder of Gateway City Church San Jose, Has Passed On

A pioneering Christian leader, the founding pastor of the Gateway City Church in San Jose, Apostle Emanuele Cannistraci, has passed on to heaven.

The church made an announcement about "Apostle C" on Facebook saying, "His unwavering faith, visionary leadership, and deep love for God have left an immeasurable impact on our church and communities around the world."

Cannistraci's apostolic gifting equipped him to be a church planter and to become a pioneer over many decades in the Apostolic and Prophetic Movement – which are two of the church governing gifts listed in Ephesians 4:11.

That Bible verse reveals the five New Testament church leadership gifts, explaining that Jesus Christ "gave some to be apostles, some prophets, some evangelists, and some pastors and teachers."

"Apostle C dedicated his life to spreading the Gospel, mentoring leaders, and pioneering the Apostolic and Prophetic Movement. His legacy will continue to inspire generations," the church stated.

The Good Life Hawaii reported in 2020, "During his decades of ministry to the nations, Apostle C has traveled to over thirty countries. Most recently he ministered at the Prophetic World Congress in Guatemala to a crowd of over 12,000 men and women."

His wife Shirley LaNell Cannistraci, lovingly known as "Sister C," also passed into eternity earlier this year on May 7, 2024, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old.

Her obituary stated, "She ministered to hundreds of thousands around the world and her faith in Jesus Christ guided her every step. Her life was a testament to the power of miracles."

Emanuele and Shirley share a love story that began in ministry and miracles. At the age of 14, she was stricken with polio and became paralyzed on her left side. At a revival meeting, a 19-year-old evangelist named Emanuele Cannistraci prayed for her, and God instantly healed her. They married when she turned 18.

For 69 years, the couple faithfully served God by spreading the Gospel and helping plant churches throughout the nations, with ministry bases in California, Hawaii, and Texas.

Shirley's obituary states that the couple's family included 12 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a multitude of spiritual sons and daughters.

For over 30 years, Apostle Cannistraci pastored the church he founded, now known as Gateway City Church, which is listed among the largest churches in San Jose, California.

His son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathy Cannistraci, are currently the Lead Pastors of Gateway City Church.

The church will be honoring Apostle C's life at a Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, January 18, 2024, at 11:00AM at Gateway, San Jose.

