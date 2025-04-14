American Pastor Josh Sullivan Kidnapped at Gunpoint, Thousands Rally in Prayer

The search for the American missionary kidnapped at gunpoint during his church service continues in South Africa.

Pastor Josh Sullivan was reportedly abducted last Thursday by armed men who burst into Fellowship Baptist Church in Motherwell, a township outside the coastal city of Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa.

The Fellowship Baptist Church in Maryville, Tennessee shared the news on its Facebook page.

The Tennessee pastor's kidnapping was allegedly for a ransom, but there are no confirmed reports of a ransom price.

Lt. Gen. Avele Fumba of the South African Police Service confirmed to ABC News that the agency's elite Hawk unit is investigating the reported kidnapping of "a man believed to be the pastor of a local church" in the Gqeberha area.

Sullivan was holding a prayer meeting with about 30 people, including his wife and children when four kidnappers entered the building.

"It is alleged that while a sermon was conducted at the church, four armed and masked male suspects entered the church," police said in a statement. "They robbed two cell phones and then took the 45-year-old male pastor with them and fled the scene."

Reverend Jeremy Hall, a pastor based in the city, told AFP that the kidnappers "knew him by name."

The father of six has been working in South Africa since 2018 because he had a "tremendous desire to share the gospel with the Xhosa people of South Africa," Pastor Tom Hatley of Fellowship Baptist Church in Tennessee said.

The church posted the news on Facebook asking members of the community to pray for Sullivan and his family. Hundreds have posted prayers and thousands of others have shared the post to bring awareness to a dangerous situation.

"Be merciful Father. Protect this brother and his family from harm. Be glorified even in the midst of this kidnapping of our brother in Christ. Bless him for his faithfulness," read one post.

"God protect your servant in Jesus name Amen," another person wrote.

"We are now praying that you delivered from these evil men," a person named Richard Stockton said on the church website. "Praying the Holy Spirit will work on their hearts and be saved. And release you!!!"

A retired FBI agent and hostage negotiator told Fox News there should be no rush in negotiating for Sullivan's release because it ensures that no one gets hurt.

"The main goal now both from the South African government and from the U.S. government is the safe return of Pastor Sullivan to his family and his loved ones without anyone getting hurt," Pack said. "That's the key goal here right now."

Meanwhile, Sullivan's mother told ABC News that she and her family are keeping the faith that her son will return to his family soon.

"As a mother, you never think about something like this happening to your child, but faith carries you through the uncertainty," Tonya Morton Rinker told Fox. "Joshua's humor and wit are a blessing, he's always ready with a joke, and forever seeking to make people laugh. He's an exceptional father, husband, and son, embodying kindness, strength, and generosity."

"He has a servant's heart, a kind compassionate spirit, and is filled with selflessness. He has a burden for lost souls and has devoted his life to serving God in South Africa. I pray for his safe return, filled with faith and assurance," she continued.

Please pray for the safe return of Josh Sullivan.

