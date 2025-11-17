'America Was Founded on Faith': Trump Launches 'America Prays' Initiative for 250th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, D.C. – As America nears the 250th anniversary of its founding, President Trump wants the nation to recognize its dependence on God. He's launched "America Prays," an initiative emphasizing the enduring role of faith in the country's identity.



"America was founded on faith, as we know, and I've been saying it for a long time. And when faith gets weaker, our country seems to get weaker. When faith gets stronger, as it is right now, we're having a very good period of time," he said.

Throughout his second term, President Trump has made clear his belief that America needs God. In that spirit, he has established the White House Faith Office, Task Force on Anti-Christian Bias, and Religious Liberty Commission.

White House Cabinet meetings begin with prayer, and now the president is urging Americans to extend that practice nationwide.

"We're dealing, as you know, with all of the, different and not just, evangelicals and Christians. We've we're dealing with lots of different faiths, religions. And I've felt for a long time that, you know... if a country doesn't have religion, doesn't have faith, doesn't have God, it's going to be very hard to be a good country," Trump said.

The White House is encouraging people to form prayer groups, pray daily over specific issues, and participate in online prayer communities.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and Dr. Ben Carson, co-chair of the Religious Liberty Commission, support the President's call.



"We all believe just that we're called for a time such as this," Secretary Rollins said. "We all believe that we're fighting for the soul of America but also, fighting for what is good and right, and fighting for our God. And so this president's next step of having prayer and services as a part of that, as we celebrate America at 250, I'm just so proud to be a part of this team every single day."

The "America Prays" initiative involves a wide range of churches, ministries, and organizations, and it partners with digital platforms such as Pray.com.

"We are complex beings. We're not just a physical aspect. There's a mental aspect and a spiritual aspect. It makes us different from other creatures. And we need to recognize that in all of our policies," Dr. Carson said. "And remember that America didn't become great by accident. It was because of the policies, the Judeo-Christian values that we live by. And look what's happened as we begin to throw those things away. Instead of 'love your neighbor,' it's 'cancel your neighbor.' And those are not good things. So, it's good to have a government that actually realizes that."

President Trump describes America Prays as an invitation for all to unite in prayer for the nation's strength, peace, and prosperity. Supporters say the effort can lead to healing our divided country by embracing the Founders' appeal to be one nation under God—united in the pursuit of unity and peace.

