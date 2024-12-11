‘Always in Prayer’: Ronald Reagan’s Son Explains Father’s Beliefs About Faith and Church

President Ronald Reagan made an indelible impact on America — and his family.

His son, Michael Reagan, recently told CBN News about his father’s faith and legacy. The younger Reagan said the thing people most get wrong about his dad centers on assumptions about how he presented himself.

“He is exactly who you think he is,” he said, calling the elder Reagan “humble.” “My father was the same with you as he was with me. The sense of humor — all of it.”

He also said it was “great” seeing the new feature film “Reagan,” which he believes captured his dad’s true person, with stories about his father coming “alive” throughout the movie. Michael Reagan said his own children were able to see the film and observe their grandfather encapsulated in a powerful way.

Considering the ex-president’s legacy, “Reagan” made a splash when it was released earlier this year.

Watch Michael Reagan explain:

The former president’s son also spoke about his father’s Christian faith, calling him “very religious,” and deeply concerned for others. Michael said prayer was something on which his dad greatly relied.

“He was always in prayer for our family,” Michael Reagan said.

He also recalled a conversation with Reagan about the 1981 incident during which the former president and members of his team were shot. Reagan, who was injured during the incident, had reportedly stopped attending church afterward to keep people safe.

“He says … ‘March 30th, 1981. I remember looking out the window of my limousine and seeing people laying in their blood with bullets that were meant for me,'” Michael Reagan recalled. “And he said, ‘I haven’t gone to church at all on a regular basis because [of] my fear of putting people in harm’s way, because people are after me. So … I’m looking to no longer becoming president so I can visit my Lord and Savior every Sunday from now on after I got out of office.'”

Michael Reagan said his father, after getting out of office, “never missed church until Alzheimer’s really kicked in.” Even after that, a preacher would go to his home to speak with him.

Listen to Michael Reagan share more of his father’s story here.

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***