Abortion by Mail: Horror Stories Emerge of 'Abortions for Children... Without Parental Consent'

Abortion pills are being sent through the mail these days to bypass state restrictions, and it's reshaping the landscape of the abortion battle.

In Louisiana, a New York doctor faces indictment for allegedly prescribing abortion-inducing drugs to a pregnant teenager's mother. Authorities have charged Dr. Margaret Carpenter and her New York-based company with felony criminal abortion by means of abortion-inducing drugs. The teenager's mother is also facing charges.

"She had a gender reveal party for her child planned, and she, unfortunately, was coerced by her mother," said Sarah Zagorski Jones with Louisiana Right to Life.

Louisiana District Attorney Tony Clayton defended the state's strict abortion laws.

"It's the law of Louisiana. Governor Landry, Attorney General Liz Murrill, and our state legislature have seen fit that abortions are illegal in this state," Clayton said. "And shipping a pill from another state is equivalent to me of shipping fentanyl or any type of drugs over here that end up in the stomachs of our minor kids."

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul condemned the charges, calling them cowardly and arguing that Dr. Carpenter was "providing basic healthcare." Hochul has also refused to extradite Carpenter to Louisiana.

"Ultimately, what's happening in New York is they're evading and they're aiding and abetting an abusive enterprise," Jones said.

This case marks a new legal frontier in abortion law enforcement since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022. It is the first time a doctor has been criminally charged for mailing abortion pills to another state.

Tim Barton of WallBuilders noted the increasing prevalence of medication abortions.

"Estimates are now that 70% of abortions are chemical abortions with a pill sent through the mail," Barton said.

While federal law prohibits sending abortion drugs through the U.S. Postal Service, enforcement has been inconsistent, reportedly due to political partisanship.

"In some of these states, doctors are sending these pills and approving abortions for children that are minors and doing it without parental consent," he said.

Louisiana recently became the first state to classify abortion drugs as controlled substances, restricting their use.

In Arkansas, Attorney General Tim Griffin issued cease-and-desist letters to two companies accused of mailing abortion pills into the state.

"Abortions are illegal in Arkansas," said Charisse Dean of the Arkansas Family Council. "However, we have heard reports that there are organizations outside Arkansas that are shipping medical abortion pills."

The debate over abortion pills is fueling broader efforts by lawmakers and advocacy groups. Kelsey Pritchard of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America raised concerns about the ease of obtaining the medication.

"'This is a decision between a woman and her doctor' – well, they have taken the doctor out of the picture completely," Pritchard said. "You can essentially go on your phone, and with a few taps, have these abortion drugs on their way to you via mail."

Several states, including Indiana, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Texas, are exploring measures to block the distribution of abortion pills.

"It does make a difference to the American people, and it does matter that once again we start promoting, protecting, and defending unborn life," Barton said.

In Louisiana, pro-life advocates are calling on federal lawmakers and the Trump administration to take action. Republican State Sen. Thomas Pressly emphasized the need for stronger federal regulations.

"Our federal partners have to make sure that the mailing in of these drugs into other states isn't continuing," Pressly said. "And there are some federal laws that need to be addressed in order to ensure that state rights issue maintains the will of the people."

Pritchard stressed that tackling the issue will require sustained effort from the pro-life movement.

"There are a lot of different ways that we could attack this problem, and it's going to take a lot of work and sustained effort from the pro-life movement," she said.

