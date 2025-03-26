3 Houston Teens Try to Kill Their Own Mother with Knives After She Turns Off the Wi-Fi

Three teenage girls have been arrested, accused of trying to kill their own mother after she turned off the Wi-Fi in their house, according to a report from the Harris County Sheriff's office in Houston, Texas.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez has revealed the three girls are 14, 15, and 16 years old. "The three siblings allegedly coordinated a plan to try and kill their mother because she had turned off the home Wi-Fi," his office verified to CBN News.

"All three grabbed kitchen knives and chased her throughout the house and into the street, attempting to stab her. The mother was struck with a brick," the sheriff reports.

The girls even knocked over their 70-year-old grandmother who was trying to protect their 39-year-old mother from being slashed with knives.

Despite the shockingly violent attack, no serious injuries were reported for either the mother or grandmother.

Overnight, @HCSOTexas deputies and detectives responded to a disturbance at the 3400 blk of Barkers Crossing Avenue. Units found an adult female who had been assaulted by her three teen kids, ages 14, 15, 16. The three siblings allegedly coordinated a plan to



1/3 pic.twitter.com/uDbdTmp4sf — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) March 24, 2025

The three teens were arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. All three were booked in the Harris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Technology Addiction

Technology addiction is becoming a serious issue these days. Researchers at the International Center for Media & the Public Agenda (ICMPA) studied 200 students at the University of Maryland, College Park, asking them to abstain from using all media for 24 hours.

The students were then asked to write about their reactions to being deprived of all their media connections.

"I clearly am addicted, and the dependency is sickening," said one student in the study. "I feel like most people these days are in a similar situation, for between having a (cellphone), a laptop, a television, and an iPod, people have become unable to shed their media skin."

Another college student wrote, "Although I started the day feeling good, I noticed my mood started to change around noon. I started to feel isolated and lonely. I received several phone calls that I could not answer. By 2:00 pm. I began to feel the urgent need to check my email, and even thought of a million ideas of why I had to. I felt like a person on a deserted island…. I noticed physically, that I began to fidget, as if I was addicted to my iPod and other media devices, and maybe I am."

Students reported that the feelings of being disconnected from their digital world were almost more than they could bear.

"Texting and IM-ing my friends gives me a constant feeling of comfort," wrote another student. "When I did not have those two luxuries, I felt quite alone and secluded from my life. Although I go to a school with thousands of students, the fact that I was not able to communicate with anyone via technology was almost unbearable."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***