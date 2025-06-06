170 Inmates Receive 'Fresh Start,' Baptized Behind Bars At TN County Jail: 'We Get A New Beginning'

There is no doubt that an incredible spiritual movement is taking shape in America. From college campuses to beaches on both coasts and evangelistic outreaches in small towns, there is evidence that the Spirit of God is moving as people give their lives to Jesus Christ.

This phenomenon is also going behind bars, including the Sumner County Jail in Gallatin, Tennessee, where 170 inmates were baptized last weekend, according to WTFV-TV.

Men and women waited patiently for their turn inside the small jail to publicly declare the change that had taken place in their hearts — a newfound relationship with Jesus Christ.

"Here at the Sumner County jail, something very unique is happening involving dozens and dozens of inmates hoping to change their lives," Jerry Scott, the jail administrator," told the outlet.

Long Hollow Church and First Baptist Church of Hendersonville work closely with jail staff to baptize inmates periodically throughout the year, and last weekend's event became the largest they had seen.

Each of the inmates will be leaving the jail soon fulfilling time served for the crimes they've committed. Yet the baptisms serve as a fresh start.

"This is a day they can remember that is something about baptism they don't forget," said Chaplain Bruce Raley with First Baptist Hendersonville.

"It's really them committing to live to follow Jesus and not come back. It's a bold statement," Danny Spano with Long Hollow Church added.

One female inmate shared what the baptisms represent.



"We get a new beginning and new start and live a better life," she said.

As CBN News has reported, thousands of inmates are waiting to be introduced to Jesus.

One ministry, God Behind Bars, has been working since 2009 to restore the lives of inmates, by building their faith, during incarceration and after their release.

"We create satellite campuses in prisons and our whole mission is to introduce inmates to Jesus," Isaac Holt, Director of Innovation for God Behind Bars, told CBN News.

Faith Promise church, in the east Tennessee area, works closely with God Behind Bars in Morgan County Correctional Complex, Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, and Bledsoe County Women's Unit.

Lisa Cole, a campus pastor who shares the gospel in the prisons, spoke with CBN News in 2022 about the church's outreach.

"We share the Gospel every single week, but our thing is it's not about just sharing the Gospel and accepting salvation, it's 'what's your next step?'" she explained.

"Sometimes it's a rededication to make a public declaration in prison so that everybody knows they got baptized," Cole added.

A group of volunteers with Faith Church reach more than 500 inmates each week.

"A lot of people see it as an outreach, but we see it as there are a lot of men and women who just don't get to go to church, don't get to have a church home, and when they get out they have to find a church," she explained. "We provide them with the opportunity that when they come out they already have a church home."

The church continues to send teams of leaders into prison each week to greet, host, and pray with inmates.

"But really the guys inside serve just as much as the [volunteers]," Cole said.

"They have prayer teams, they do small groups, they do membership classes, they have prayer groups every night in their units, they invite other people," she added. "We challenge them to win their world by sharing the Gospel."

Meanwhile, hundreds are celebrating the inmates baptized in the Sumner County jail including Tennessee state representative William Lamberth.

"I love everything about this and pray for these new Christians to leave jail boldly following a new path in life," he wrote on X.

"I remember when I gave my life to Jesus in that same spot. Definitely changed my life for the good. So happy for those individuals that are changing their lives around. It can happen believe me. I'm living proof," commented one person on Facebook.