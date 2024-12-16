15-Year-Old Girl Identified as Shooter at Christian School in Wisconsin

Investigators are looking for answers after a 15-year-old girl opened fire inside her Christian school in Madison, Wisconsin on Monday, just days before the Christmas break was scheduled to begin.

A student and a teacher were killed in the attack and two other victims are in critical condition. Four more were injured and taken to the hospital, but two of them had been released by Monday night.

Abundant Life Christian School is a nondenominational school with 420 students from pre-kindergarten to 12th grade.

Officials say the suspect, 15-year-old student Natalie Rupnow, brought a handgun and started shooting in a study hall.

The 911 call came in just before 11 a.m. from a 2nd grader. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said, "Do let that soak in for a minute. A second-grade student called 9-1-1 at 10:57 a.m. to report a shooting at school."

Officers entered the school within four minutes, finding two dead and six injured. Investigators say the suspect took her own life.

Barbara Wiers, director of elementary and school relations for Abundant Life Christian School, said students "handled themselves magnificently" during the traumatic ordeal.

She said the school practices safety routines, but this time the students knew it wasn't a drill. "When they heard, 'Lockdown, lockdown,' they knew it was real," she said.

Sixth Grader Ezra Grange said, "I heard gunshots and screaming and it was all really scary... I was like terrified, so were my friends."

The community gathered in a prayer service last night as investigators searched the alleged shooter's home and social media accounts. The suspect's parents are cooperating with investigators.

The Association of Christian Schools International released a statement to CBN News saying, "ACSI is grieved by the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School, an accredited member in Wisconsin. We are praying for those who were injured, the families of the victims, and the entire school community, knowing that the Lord is close to the brokenhearted. We are thankful to law enforcement and first responders for their help."