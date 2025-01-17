Why Trump Just Decided to Move His Inauguration Ceremony, and Where It Will Now Be Held

President-elect Donald Trump has just announced a major shift in the plan for his inauguration ceremony on January 20.

He released a statement Friday saying that the ceremony will be moved indoors due to extremely cold temperatures hitting the region.

It's forecast to be the coldest Inauguration Day in 40 years. By noon on Monday when Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office, the temperature with the wind chill will feel like 5 to 10 degrees.

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows. There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don't want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)," Trump said on Truth social.

He went on to explain that he's doing what President Reagan did for his second inaugural ceremony under similar weather conditions.

"Therefore, I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather. The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol."

The ceremony will be broadcast on TV and on CBN News platforms as well. And those who were planning to attend in person will have an additional indoor option that Trump plans to visit after the official ceremony inside the Capitol.

"We will open Capital One Arena on Monday for LIVE viewing of this Historic event, and to host the Presidential Parade. I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing In," he said.

