WATCH: Biden Giving a Farewell Address to the Nation Tonight

President Biden is getting ready to deliver his farewell speech tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, wrapping up a political career that's lasted more than 50 years.

While the White House hasn't shared details of his speech, Biden has spent his final months highlighting his legacy.

In a letter released earlier today, he called serving as president 'the privilege of his life,' reflecting on his journey from Scranton, PA to the Oval Office.

You can watch the address tonight live on CBN's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Eastern.

