joebiden.png

WATCH: Biden Giving a Farewell Address to the Nation Tonight

CBN News
01-15-2025

Share This article

President Biden is getting ready to deliver his farewell speech tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern, wrapping up a political career that's lasted more than 50 years. 

While the White House hasn't shared details of his speech, Biden has spent his final months highlighting his legacy.

In a letter released earlier today, he called serving as president 'the privilege of his life,' reflecting on his journey from Scranton, PA to the Oval Office.

You can watch the address tonight live on CBN's YouTube channel at 8 p.m. Eastern. 

The link will also be posted here when it becomes available.

**Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.*** 

Share This article

About The Author

CBN
News

CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines
More