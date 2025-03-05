Trump Hails Achievements in Rousing Capitol Address; Democrats Protest 'Pick and Choose' Presidency

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON, DC – As members of Congress and guests chanted, "U-S-A, U-S-A," President Donald Trump addressed the nation as he recounted his achievements since the inauguration.

With a strong show of support from the Republican-controlled chamber, Trump stated, "Six weeks ago, I stood beneath the dome of this Capitol and proclaimed the dawn of the golden age of America. From that moment on, it has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action to usher in the greatest and most successful era in the history of our country. We have accomplished more in 43 days than most administrations accomplished in four years or eight years."

Moments in, the president touted historic change after winning the election with a mostly-red map.

His remarks triggered shouting and disruption from Democrats.

House Speaker Mike Johnson stepped in, gaveling the House floor to order.

However, Texas Democrat Al Green continued to stand shaking his cane and refusing a warning.

Speaker Johnson then ordered, "Remove this gentleman from the chamber."

President Trump continued with a long list of accomplishments., starting with the creation of DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) headed by Elon Musk.

Trump acknowledged him, saying, "Thank you. Elon. He's working very hard"

He added, "The Government Accountability Office, a federal government office, has estimated annual fraud of over $500 billion in our nation. And we are working very hard to stop it."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

In his first 43 days, the president has signed at least 81 executive orders, ranging from requiring federal workers' return to the workplace, bringing back free speech by removing government censorship, making English America's official language, and ending Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (D.I.E.) policies while removing critcal race theory from public schools.

He also addressed transgender controversies, reminding the nation, "There are only two genders, male and female"

He brought up the ban on transgender athletes playing in women's sports and the criminalizing of sex changes performed on children.

He stated, "A message to every child in America is that you are perfect. Exactly the way God made you."

On the topic of immigration, the chief executive introduced a new way successful migrants can buy a path to U.S. citizenship.

We have developed in great detail what we are calling the Gold Card, which goes on sale very, very soon for $5 million.

Throughout his speech, the president honored regular Americans, including the family of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed by an illegal migrant while jogging last year.

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when the president honored D.J. Daniel, a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor who at one time was given five months to live. His dream was to be in law enforcement. Tuesday night, his dream became a reality.

Trump announced, "D.J., we're going to do you the biggest honor of them all. I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service."

The 47th president concluded his speech with a list of promises to the American people, including fixing the economy for people still struggling under the burden of high prices.

"Moments after Trump's speech, Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin delivered a rebuttal to Trump's address on behalf of Democrats. Just two months into her tenure in the Senate, she's been a vocal critic of Trump's handlings with Ukraine."

"It's at risk when the president decides you can pick and choose what rules you want to follow when he ignores court orders and the Constitution itself, or when elected leaders stand by and just let it happen," Slotkin declared.

The president, however, sees glory days ahead and promises the American people a bright future.

"Fellow Americans, get ready for an incredible future," he exhorted. "Because the Golden Age of America has only just begun. It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before. Thank you. God bless you and God bless America."