Trump Calls for Epstein Files Release: 'We Have Nothing to Hide'

President Trump is calling for the House of Representatives to vote to release the Epstein files in a major policy reversal.

The contentious issue created a rift between the President and some of his strongest supporters.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We have nothing to hide, and it's time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party," adding, "I DON'T CARE! All I do care about is that Republicans get BACK ON POINT, which is the Economy..."

Trump's announcement followed a fierce fight within the GOP over the files, including an increasingly nasty split with Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who had long been one of his strongest supporters, saying he would support her Republican opponent if she runs.

Greene told CNN, "The most hurtful thing he said, which is absolutely untrue, is he called me a traitor."

Some view the President's shift as an acknowledgement that supporters of the Epstein files release have enough votes to pass it in the House, although its future in the Senate is unclear.

Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY) said on ABC, "I think we could have a deluge of Republicans. There could be a hundred or more. I'm hoping to get a veto-proof majority on this legislation when it comes up for a vote."

Last week, bill co-sponsor Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said the Epstein files release might seriously damage Trump. "Some people say this could be the first day of him being a lame duck, the day that bill passes," Khanna told 'Democracy Now!'

But many Republicans do not expect Trump to be politically damaged by the files' release.

Green said, "The women themselves that I have talked to have, over and over again, said that Donald Trump did nothing wrong. Quite a few of them even told me they voted for him."

Massie said, "I've never said that these files will implicate Donald Trump, and I really don't think that they will. I think he's trying to protect a bunch of rich and powerful friends, billionaires, donors to his campaign..."

A new ad was just released by some of Epstein's victims, calling for the release of the files.

Trump has never been accused of wrongdoing in connection with Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial. But the financier also had many prominent acquaintances in political and celebrity circles besides Trump.

The House bill under consideration would force the Justice Department to release all files and communications related to Epstein, as well as any information about the investigation into his death in federal prison.

Information about Epstein’s victims or ongoing federal investigations would be allowed to be redacted.

Meanwhile, there's a new revelation about one of the Trump-related messages that Democrats in Congress selectively released last week. The House Oversight Committee reports Democrats obscured the name of an Epstein victim "to create a fake narrative to slander President Trump."

The victim, Virginia Giuffre, is deceased and had previously gone public with her story, so there was no need to remove her name. The House committee reports that hiding her name made the rest of the message appear to be harmful to Trump, because Giuffre had reported "she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump."

Why did Democrats cover up the name when the Estate didn't redact it in the redacted documents provided to the committee?



It's because this victim, Virginia Giuffre, publicly said that she never witnessed wrongdoing by President Trump.



