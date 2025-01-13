Trump Border Czar to Start Mass Deportations in Chicago, Warns Mayor Could Be Prosecuted

CHICAGO – President-elect Donald Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling a key campaign promise: initiating mass deportations of illegal immigrants. The plan is set to commence on the first day of his administration but has sparked significant opposition from state and local leaders, especially in Chicago, where the initial efforts are reportedly planned to begin.

In an announcement that ignited a political firestorm, incoming Border Czar Tom Homan revealed that Chicago will be a focal point for the deportation efforts.

"This is not about immigration reform. This is about an administration that is determined to stoke fear into the people of this country," said Chicago Democrat Mayor Brandon Johnson.



PHOTO: Mayor Brandon Johnson participates in an event, calling for work permits for long-time residents and migrants, at the Chicago Urban League, April 4, 2024. (Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Johnson, along with Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, has vowed that Chicago will remain a sanctuary city and will not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Homan, however, issued a stark warning at a recent Christmas party in Chicago.

"If he impedes us, if he knowingly harbors or conceals an illegal alien, I will prosecute him," Homan said.

A Divided City

Since August 2022, more than 50,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago, costing the city upwards of $600 million to provide care and support. The influx has created a contentious standoff at City Hall, with Mayor Johnson facing criticism from both citizens and local officials.

One angry citizen voiced frustration during a city hall meeting: "Now you want to sit here, you and J.B. Pritzker, and pump out your chest and fight Tom Homan? We need Tom Homan here in Chicago. We need Donald Trump."

Chicago Alderman Nick Sposato acknowledged the frustration expressed by many residents.

"They've got a legitimate beef. They say you're not worried about us, but you're worried about these people that are here illegally," Sposato said.

Sposato and fellow Alderman Raymond Lopez have openly questioned Mayor Johnson's stance.

"I think his position, quite frankly, is foolish and fully thought out," Lopez said.

Sposato added, "I don't know why {Homan} picked Chicago, but he did. Maybe because of Governor Pritzker and Mayor Johnson and what they're saying—which is, 'We don't want to work with you.' Maybe they're going to make an example of us and say, 'We're not gonna take that, and we're going to go take these people and get them outta here.'"

A Path Toward Cooperation?

Lopez, a Democrat representing a district with a significant Hispanic constituency, met with Homan and has since been labeled a sellout by several fellow Democrats. He believes most Chicagoans support deporting illegal immigrants who are criminals.

"We can help navigate this ship if we work with the Trump 2.0 administration," Lopez said. "The question is, will Democrats meet President Trump halfway to accomplish those goals?"

To facilitate cooperation, Lopez has introduced a city ordinance to amend Chicago's "Welcoming City" municipal code. The proposed amendment would allow local law enforcement to collaborate with federal partners in cases involving individuals convicted of crimes related to gangs, drugs, prostitution, human trafficking, and sex crimes involving minors.

"These are four very simple categories of criminality that I think we can all agree we don't want in our city," Lopez said.

What Lies Ahead

All eyes are on Chicago as January 20th—the date of Trump's inauguration—approaches. Homan has stated his intention to be in the city on day one to execute the administration's plan.

"For the millions of illegal aliens who have been released in this country in violation of federal law, you're going home, and Tom Homan is going to make sure that happens," Homan said.