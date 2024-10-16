Trump and Harris Hit Key Swing States in Final Stretch, Urge Supporters to 'Get Out and Vote'

With less than 20 days until election day, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump are hitting key swing states. As early voting kicks off in 10 more states this week, some are already seeing record-breaking turnout.

Trump was in Georgia Tuesday urging everyone to take part.

"So, if you have a ballot, return it immediately. If not, go tomorrow or as soon as you can to the polls and vote. Then, for the next 21 days, get everyone you know to get out and vote. We don't want to take a chance; we can't lose this country," Trump said.

Georgia is already setting records with 300,000 residents casting votes on the first day of early voting despite many residents still cleaning up after Hurricane Helene.

Downed power lines and piles of debris still litter streets in some towns but election officials say they're ready.

"We checked on all of our precincts, everyone has power. There was some damage here and there to parts of our precincts but nothing to affect voting," said Carlos Nelson, Ware County Supervisor of Elections.

Early Georgia voter Rebbecca Green said she was happy to be voting early: "Beat the crowd because there's going to be a big crowd and you should vote early if you can."

As November 5th inches closer, some five million Americans have already taken advantage of early voting across the country.

According to ABC Washington Bureau Chief Rick Klein, they're seeing some surprises.

"More likely Democrats are voting early than likely Republicans, but check this out, Republicans have actually picked up their pace from four years ago," he said.

With polls showing a tight race, the candidates are targeting swing states. Vice President Kamala Harris was in battleground Michigan, with radio host Charlamagne the god.

"My agenda is about tapping into the ambitions and the aspirations, knowing that folks want to have an opportunity, if they want, they should have a meaningful opportunity to build wealth, including intergenerational wealth," Harris said.

Harris' running mate, Gov. Tim Walz is clarifying his earlier comment that the electoral vote "needs to go" – a position the campaign does not support.

"And I think what the point was on this is, they see us in battleground states and not across the country, so the campaign's position is clear on this, it's not to get rid of the electoral college but it's to focus on every vote," Walz said.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, Gov. Glenn Youngkin expressed outrage after the Department of Justice filed a suit against his state for updating voter rolls to remove non-citizens.

The DOJ says the state is violating a federal law that forbids changes to the rolls within 90 days of an election. Virginia reports it removed more than 6,000 people who identified as non-citizens.

"Why is it that anyone could argue that a process that removes non-citizens off of our voter rolls is anything else other than common sense and constitutional," Youngkin said.

On CBN's Faith Nation Chief Political Analyst David Brody says Republican officials tell him the timing of the DOJ's lawsuit is suspicious.

"Michael Whatley, the RNC chairman says, in essence, it is election interference and he's very concerned that the Justice Dept. is getting involved in this to begin with but especially, less than 30 days before an election," Brody said.

With less than three weeks to go the polls continue to show this race in a dead heat.

As both candidates race toward the finish line, they'll continue to focus on the crucial battleground states.

Harris will sit down Wednesday with Fox News for her first formal interview with the network and former president Trump has a pre-tape Town Hall from Georgia on Fox News with a group of women.

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!