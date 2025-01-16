Trump A.G. Pick Pam Bondi Talks Election Integrity, 'Keeping Americans Safe' in Confirmation Hearing

Pam Bondi, President-elect Trump's choice to lead the Justice Department as attorney general, appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee for her confirmation hearing, Jan. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

President-Elect Trump's top security picks faced their Senate confirmation hearings on Wednesday.

Before heading into her hearing, Attorney General nominee Pam Bondi received prayer from Pastor Paula White.

PHENOMENAL. Pastor Paula White praying over Pam Bondi today before her Senate Confirmation Hearing to be United States Attorney General. @Paula_White @PamBondi pic.twitter.com/X7rztcHAry — David Brody (@DBrodyReports) January 15, 2025

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news updates from a Christian perspective.***

In kicking off Bondi's proceeding, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) made it clear that he believes Trump's choice is highly qualified for the post.

"Her experience and performance as attorney general, prosecutor, and community leader speaks volumes about her character and her dedication to the rule of law," said Grassley.



In a room filled with supporters, including 16 family members, the former Florida Attorney General worked to persuade senators that she will make America safe again.

"My overriding objective will be to return the Department of Justice to its core mission of keeping Americans safe and vigorously prosecuting criminals," said Bondi. "That includes getting back to basics – gangs, drugs, terrorist cartels, our border and our foreign adversaries."

As questioning began, Democrat senators wasted no time addressing their concerns. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) focused on Bondi's views on fairness surrounding the 2020 elections.



"Do you have any doubts that Joe Biden had the majority of votes, electoral votes necessary to be elected president in 2020?" he asked.

Bondi replied to Durbin, "I was on the ground in Pennsylvania, and I saw many things there... I agree with what happened and I saw so much, no one from either side of the aisle should want there to be any issues with election integrity in our country."



Bondi has been a political and legal advocate for Trump, representing him during his first impeachment.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) also questioned her legal, political, and lobbying background and whether loyalty to Trump would impact her oversight of the Justice Department.

"We want to make sure that that's not the case, that you remain independent, that you remain able to and willing to tell the president no when that's necessary for to protect the Constitution and the integrity of the department," said Whitehouse.

Bondi vowed to administer justice with an even hand. "Senator, we've got to bring this country back together. we've got to move forward or we're going to lose our country," she said.

Bondi received positive comments from top GOP senators like Lindsey Graham (SC) and Ted Cruz (TX) who touted her great reputation and resume, while others encouraged her to not respond further about Kash Patel, Trump's choice as FBI director.

"You've got a great reputation and a great resume, and they're just trying to find things to put your integrity into question," said North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.