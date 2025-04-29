Trump Admin Touts Promises Kept as It Reaches Dizzying 100-Day Milestone

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The White House says President Trump's first 100 days have been marked by a series of wins. The president promised to lead America in a new golden age of prosperity, and he has pursued his agenda at a dizzying pace.

Polls indicate, however, that for a growing number of people experiencing economic uncertainty due to preexisting inflation and all the talk of tariffs, winning feels more like losing.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont told Meet the Press, "Do I believe in selective tariffs that make sense to protect American workers? I do. Do I support what Trump did, which is an arbitrary tariff on virtually every country on Earth, which will raise prices substantially for ordinary Americans? No, I don't. ...What Trump has done, in my view, is very, very wrong."

An ABC/Washington Post/Ipsos poll finds his approval ratings sinking. On the economy, a majority of Americans think things are worse now than when he took office.

Seventy-three percent say it's in "bad shape." As for other moves, 64 percent say he's going too far in trying to expand presidential powers. And 62 percent said they don't think his administration respects the rule of law. The president is also facing backlash over some immigration actions, including the deportation of multiple women with U.S.-born children.

The president is touting results along the U.S.-Mexico border as the number one accomplishment in his first 100 days. Figures indicate the once massive influx of migrants into the United States is now down to nearly zero. Border Czar Tom Homan says the president's plan is working.

MORE: On 99th Day in Office, Trump Admin Reports 95 Percent Decrease in Southern Border Encounters

He adds that more still needs to be done to stop drug cartels and terrorist gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13 from putting fentanyl on the streets and engaging in other criminal activity like human trafficking.

"Well, I think if you look at the border today, we've got the most secure border in the history of this nation. That's just a fact based on the data, right? President Trump was doing in seven, eight weeks what the Biden administration couldn't or wouldn't do in four years. Right? So the border's locked down at the highest level ever," Homan said.

PHOTO: Posters of arrested illegal immigrants and their alleged crimes are seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington DC on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA)

Another promise kept deals with faith — specifically, the creation of the White House Faith Office and placing it in the West Wing. Trump also launched the Task Force on Anti-Christian Bias.

CBN News talked to Paula White-Cain, Senior Adviser for the Faith Office, about the attention paid to religious liberty.

"There will be Muslims, there will be Jewish, there will be Christian, there will be Sikh, there will be people of all faiths. We are here to help people, to defend people, and to protect people of faith, that their religious liberty is not taken, because the most basic right enshrined in our Constitution is we have the right to approach God and worship freely," she said.

In foreign affairs, the president continues to work toward bringing peace to the Middle East, including talks with Iran to stop its nuclear program.

One promise that remains uncompleted is brokering an end to the war between Ukraine and Russia. Over the weekend, the president met with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Rome, where both men attended the funeral of Pope Francis.

And Secretary of State Marco Rubio says President Trump is hopeful that Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Zelenskyy will still agree to a deal for peace.

Rubio told Meet the Press, "He's trying to end a three-year war that has no military solution, where every day people are dying — especially on the Ukrainian side, in many cases civilians and children, as we've seen in the images over the last few weeks. He's trying to bring this war to an end."

President Trump will celebrate his 100 days in office during a celebratory event in Warren, Michigan — a swing state that he won decisively on his path to becoming the nation's 47th president.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters to ensure you keep receiving the latest updates from a distinctly Christian perspective.***