On 99th Day in Office, Trump Admin Reports 95 Percent Decrease in Southern Border Encounters

Posters of arrested illegal immigrants and their alleged crimes are seen on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington DC on April 28, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA)

Tuesday marks the 100th day of Trump's second term, and the White House is touting his immigration record, calling it an unprecedented success.

"Border numbers are at a historic low. Today, we have the most secure border in the history of this nation, and the numbers prove it. President Trump's policies are saving lives every day," 'Border Czar' Tom Homan said during a White House press briefing on Monday. "President Trump has proven no one does it better than President Trump."

The administration is also highlighting a new operation called "Tidal Wave," where federal agents raided an illegal nightclub in Colorado, taking more than 100 undocumented immigrants into custody

Officials say they found evidence of drug trafficking and prostitution. Overall, 200 people were arrested, and the Drug Enforcement Agency reports arresting more than a dozen active duty military members, some as patrons and others working as security at the club.

On the White House lawn, the administration even displayed posters of many violent criminals who have been apprehended so far.

Good Morning from The White House! pic.twitter.com/1fhjzMU2gR — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 28, 2025

The White House calls it a preview of larger crackdowns to come.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reported that Border Patrol has seen a 95% decrease in border encounters when comparing March 2024 to March 2025. She said President Trump has "overwhelmingly delivered" on his promise to secure U.S. borders and stop the flood of migrants entering the U.S. illegally.

One of President Trump’s central campaign promises to the American people was to secure the border and end the invasion.



In just under 100 days, he has delivered overwhelmingly on that promise.



President Trump has restored the rule of law, enforced our immigration laws, and… pic.twitter.com/mU2z5NS30m — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) April 28, 2025

Meanwhile, as federal judges repeatedly attempt to block the president's immigration moves and concerns about tariffs have upset stock markets, a poll from Fox News shows 44 percent of American adults approve of Trump's job performance in the first 100 days, while 55 percent disapprove.

