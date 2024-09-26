NFL Legend Tony Dungy Uses Bible to Fact-Check Kamala Harris' Claim: 'What 'Faith' Are You Talking About?'

Famed football coach Tony Dungy recently delivered a pointed response to Vice President Kamala Harris after the Democratic presidential nominee again implored people of faith to support abortion rights.

“One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body,” Harris wrote on X.

But Dungy, who has coached both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Indianapolis Colts and has been an outspoken pro-life activist, had some questions.

Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time. Exactly what “faith” are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion? Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God… https://t.co/Lo7v8V4wRm — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 19, 2024

“Dear VP Harris: I hear you make this statement all the time,” he responded. “Exactly what ‘faith’ are you talking about when you say you don’t have to abandon it to support abortion?”

Dungy continued, “Are you talking about the Christian faith that says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)? Are you talking about that faith or some nebulous, general ‘faith’ that says we’re good enough, and smart enough to make our own decisions? What ‘faith’ are you talking about?”

The famed football great’s message was shared over 22,000 times and liked more than 109,000 times.

This is hardly the first time Dungy has defended the unborn. In 2021, he spoke out after President Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, said he doesn’t believe life begins at conception.

“I’m curious as to what new information the president has gotten that has changed his mind on abortion and life?” Dungy wrote on X at the time, referencing an article about Biden’s views. “Reading the article, he seemed to talk about what his faith required him to accept. What has caused him to move away from that faith-based position?”

And Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), who faced critique for calling himself a “pro-choice pastor,” has also received pushback from Dungy in the past.

“It all comes down to what you believe about the organism growing inside the mother,” Dungy wrote. “Is it a life or not? If it is just growing tissue, then your ‘choice’ makes sense. If it’s a life, then it’s obviously not OK to choose to end it. What does your Bible tell you it is?”

It’s not always easy taking such bold positions in the limelight, but Dungy has shown, when it comes to matters of faith, he’s unafraid.

