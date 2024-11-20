New Developments Amid Sordid Allegations Against Gaetz as Attorney General Nominee

Republican senators are raising questions about sexual allegations against President-elect Trump's pick for attorney general, former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.

But on Wednesday, the House Ethics Committee rejected the release of its investigative report into Gaetz who recently resigned from Congress after being nominated for attorney general.

An attorney for two women says they told the Ethics Committee that Gaetz paid them for sex, and one of them alleged she saw Gaetz having sex with a 17-year-old minor. Now, new allegations are surfacing of 27 Venmo payments from Gaetz to the women. The attorney says some of that money was for sex.

Gaetz denies all the accusations and notes that a Justice Department investigation resulted in no charges against him.

GOP senators say this will all come out at the confirmation hearings. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said, "The reality is all that information is going to be on display at the hearing. Think Brett Kavanaugh."

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) added, "I think if they want a speedy consideration of this nomination, there is -- we've got to have as much transparency as we can have."

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) said, "I think Matt is a very, very smart guy and these allegations will be dealt with in committee. But he deserves a chance to confront his accusers and the process is turning into a lynch mob."

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said, "I said from the beginning that I was shocked by the nomination given the many allegations, but that's why it's important that the Senate go through its process of making sure that we have a background check, that we have a Senate investigation which involves extensive interviews and questionnaires and then a public hearing."

The incoming president told reporters he is not reconsidering the Gaetz nomination.

More Nominees Announced

Meanwhile, Trump is forging ahead with other new picks during his transition back to the White House.

The president-elect announced he's choosing Linda McMahon to lead the Education Department. McMahon – the co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment – led the Small Business Administration for two years in Trump's first administration.

And Trump picked another well-known face to join his team – Dr. Mehmet Oz – as the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Trump said in his announcement, “Our broken Healthcare System harms everyday Americans, and crushes our Country's budget. Dr. Oz will be a leader in incentivizing Disease Prevention, so we get the best results in the World for every dollar we spend on Healthcare in our Great Country."

Trump also revealed this week he has picked Wall Street's Howard Lutnik as his nominee for commerce secretary.

Democrats and other opponents have criticized Trump's picks as looking like the cast of a reality TV show.