Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) gives remarks during a press conference in the Capitol Building in Washington, DC. (Photo by Aaron Schwartz/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

'A Man Is a Man and a Woman Is a Woman': Speaker Johnson Says Capitol Ladies' Rooms for Women Only

The election of the first transgender member of Congress is bringing an issue to Capitol Hill in Washington that has long been creating conflict for public spaces across the nation.

Democrat Representative-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware – who is transgender – will take office in January.

Now, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) is backing a measure preventing people who were born male but now identify as female from using women's facilities in the U.S. Capitol and House buildings.

“All single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings – such as restrooms, changing rooms, and locker rooms – are reserved for individuals of that biological sex," Speaker Johnson said. "Women deserve women’s only spaces.”

A resolution to restrict transgender entry to the Capitol women’s restrooms was introduced this week by GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina. She pledged to fight to “keep men out of women's spaces.”

Speaker Johnson explained, "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman and a man cannot become a woman. That said, I also believe – that's what Scripture teaches, what I just said – but I also believe that we treat everybody with dignity. And so we can do and believe all those things at the same time."

After learning about the bathroom policy, McBride said, "Like all members, I will follow the rules outlined by Speaker Johnson, even if I disagree with them."

At least 11 states have adopted laws barring transgender individuals who were born biologically male from entering girls' and women’s bathrooms at public schools and other government facilities.

