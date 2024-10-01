JD Vance and Tim Walz Face Off in Vice Presidential Debate Tonight

Vice presidential candidates Gov. Tim Walz (D) and Sen. JD Vance (R) square off in their debate in New York City tonight.

The Middle East conflict will likely be a big topic of the debate. The sharp increase in inflation in the last few years is also a top election issue as well, and it could be about to get much worse as dock workers go on strike, limiting deliveries of products to stores across the East Coast.

Walz and Vance will use tonight's opportunity to make the case for their running mates, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Vice presidential candidates and the lone debate they typically engage in have not historically had a huge impact on the presidential race, but this match-up could have an outsized impact with polls showing Harris and Trump locked in a very close contest.

Presidential debate expert Alan Schroeder said, "With this debate, even though they're the vice presidential candidates, it's kind of the closing arguments in a way. It's the last time we will see the opponents on stage together and it's the last time for anybody to do any sort of comparison shopping in that regard."

According to polls, both candidates have work to do. A majority of voters believe neither Walz nor Vance are qualified to serve as president if needed.

Tonight's debate is hosted by CBS and kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern.

