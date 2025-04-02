House Republicans Score Big Wins in Special Elections, but so do Wisconsin Democrats

House Republicans are celebrating the outcome of special elections in Florida on Tuesday. Democrats had slim hopes of flipping two House seats in the Sunshine State, but two GOP candidates backed by President Trump won handily in red districts.

It means House Republicans will now have a 7-margin lead with 220 seats to the Democrats' 213.

State Representative Randy Fine prevailed to keep the seat vacated by Mike Waltz when he moved up to become President Trump's national security adviser.

And Jimmy Patronis — Florida's chief financial officer — will now replace former Congressman Matt Gaetz, who resigned in November.

Patronis expressed gratitude to Trump on his victory. "And I'm looking forward to working with him, to help rebuild our military, to close the border, to keep men out of women's sports, and to get our country back on track, to drop this record high inflation and our national debt that is crippling the complete world," he said.

Democrats Score a Win in Wisconsin

The Democrats did, however, score a victory Tuesday in the incredibly expensive race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. County Judge Susan Crawford, the Democrat-backed candidate, defeated Trump-backed Brad Schimel by nearly 10 points in a hotly contested election.

The win solidifies a liberal majority on the state's high court for at least three years.

Billionaires on both sides turned this into a record-breaking race. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports election spending topped a whopping $100 million, drawing megadonors like liberal billionaire George Soros and the newly conservative billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk and conservative groups spent $21 million to defeat Crawford. While Soros spent $2 million and billionaire Democrat Governor of Illinois, JB Pritzker, also chipped in $1.5 million.