'God's Will Be Done': Voters Highlight the Importance of Prayer Ahead of 2024 Presidential Election

Fifty-eight percent of Americans say religion is important in determining who they will support for president, according to a Religion News Service (RNS) poll. Even more of them revealed that faith helps them deal with the stress and uncertainty surrounding the election.

From 250,000 women praying on the National Mall in DC to petitions posted online, prayer is rising in priority ahead of what's seen as one of our history's most divisive political seasons.

"The most important part that we need to pray for right now for the election is that those that are up for election will fear God," Dr. Corne Bekker, dean of Regent University's School of Theology, told CBN News.

Bekker said while scripture commands Christians to pray, he said doing so in alignment with God's will is key.

"We need to pray for God's will to be done," said Bekker. "Jesus said it the best in the prayer that he taught us, may his kingdom come, may his will be done in our land as it is in heaven."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

It is a sentiment that is supported by Walter Kim of the National Association of Evangelicals who also urges believers to pray for opportunities to be a good witness for Christ.

"The politics will come and go," said Kim. "Elected officials will come and go, but our commitments as Christ followers means that there's a commitment to the good news of Jesus Christ and bearing witness to it that should endure past any election. And my deep concern is for the name of Jesus and the ways that Christians engage would be honoring to that name."

Kim points to the biblical example found in James chapter one as a way forward. "James' admonition here I think is so incredibly important. What is the posture that we're taking? Are we quick to listen? Are we slow to speak? Are we slow to become angry? Because the righteousness of God that ultimately, we say we're after really requires a different type of posture."

News of at least two failed assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump has led voters across the country to worry about more violence.

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that 73 percent of likely voters expressed concern about politically motivated violence following the election. Only 27 percent had little to no concern.

"One of the most dangerous things in the country right now is how volatile and divisive the language is, not only from politicians, but from ordinary citizens," said Bekker. "And I think we as Christians should really pray. Jesus said the following, that a house divided against itself cannot stand. We need to pray for peaceful words, words that unite, words that bring healing, and indeed pray for God to unite this country again."

To help foster such unity, Washington's National Cathedral will host election-related services and prayers focusing on peace, grace, and healing.

"We have a breach in our public life, a brokenness that requires us to take on the work of reconciliation," said the Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of the Washington National Cathedral. He added, "Jesus' command is very clear: 'Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you.'"

For Election Day, the non-partisan group Faiths United to Save Democracy hopes to provide a calming presence by posting chaplains at polls in several battleground states.

"If there's tension between people going into a voting place, they are given training on de-escalation to try to help people realize everybody wants to vote," said Adelle Banks, of Religious News Service. "We all have that right and they're trying to make people stay calm and not be accusing of one another or argumentative."

Meanwhile, no matter the outcome some who are planning to be involved in the political process say they are focused on a bigger picture.

"So ultimately, we are not looking for a perfect candidate, said Eric Hamilton. "Jesus is king and he's the only person that is perfect. So, for me, the Bible teaches us to pray for our leaders for wisdom, and the Bible also teaches us that all authority is given by God. I want the leader to win that most aligns with biblical truth."

Mari-Beth Boardwine said, "I think also praying that our own desires decrease and that the Lord's increase and whoever he wants to lead us as a country, that he will rightfully put them in place and that he will use them however he sees fit, and his will is much greater than our own."

NOTE: CBN neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate. Our goal is to cover the news because truth matters. Please join with us in prayer for God to use CBN News to share the truth from a Christian perspective. God bless you!